ADAM Audio Announces their 2016 Soundtrack Competition

Berlin, Germany (October 31, 2016) — ADAM Audio is pleased to announce the launch of its second annual Soundtrack Competition, where contests are invited to compose a short, 30-second soundtrack for one image supplied by the Company. Grand Prize in the competition will be a special edition, one-of-a-kind custom-made pair of blue ADAM A77X monitors, and additional prizes will include pairs of ADAM A7X and F7 monitors.



Details of the contest are as follows:



What is the ADAM Audio Soundtrack Competition about?



ADAM Audio is giving pairs of their celebrated monitors to winners of the Soundtrack Competition who judges determine have entered the most creative soundtrack. One Grand Prize winner will be awarded a custom-made pair of special edition ADAM Audio A77X monitors. Only one pair of these special edition Audio A77X monitors will be made worldwide. Other contestants will have the opportunity to win a number of other prizes including a pair of A7X monitors (Second Place prize) and a pair of F7 monitors (Third Place prize.)



To Enter the ADAM Audio Soundtrack Competition:

Upload your finished soundtrack on your own Soundcloud account (if you don’t have one, it is free and easy to set up!). The title of your song must include #adamaudio and #soundtrack.

Complete the form on the ADAM Soundtrack Competition landing page to finally enter the competition. Important: You officially enter the competition by completing and sending this form. Once we have received your entry, an auto-reply will inform you about your participation.

You can use any audio you want, e.g. sample libraries, as long as no copyrights are violated.



How is the Soundtrack Competition Judged?

ADAM Audio is proud to have music and film recording engineer/mixer Jake Jackson of AIR Studios as the judge, who will be selecting the Grand Prize, Second and Third Place winners. The soundtracks will be mainly judged by creativity, musicality and the quality level of its stereo imaging. Each soundtrack may only be a maximum of 30 seconds long and each participant may only enter the competition once.



The Competition Period

The ADAM Audio Soundtrack Competition begins on November 1, 2016 and the last upload will be accepted made on November 30th 2016 (1.00 p.m. CET). The winners will be announced on December 14th 2016 on the landing page: www.adam-audio.com/soundtrack. Please read the conditions of participation and the declaration regarding the protection of your data.



Enter the ADAM Audio Soundtrack Competition at: www.adam-audio.com/soundtrack.



About ADAM Audio

ADAM Audio monitors have had a reputation for sonic excellence and unrivaled quality ever since the company was founded in 1999. With the development of the X-ART tweeter, which is characterized by an extended frequency range up to 50 kHz and a higher efficiency compared to dome tweeters, this unique tweeter design has become the embodiment of a transparent, highly defined and authentic sound that is the most defining development of ADAM's proprietary designs today. Being made and tested painstakingly by hand in the Berlin factory, ADAM’s high frequency driver is a rare exception in these days of automated mass production.



The widely varied product lineup of ADAM Audio spans from professional studio monitors (SX, AX, and F series), to Multimedia and Home Theater/Installation loudspeakers (ARTist and GTC range) to the high-end home entertainment models (Classic series). ADAM Audio is represented worldwide through a network of distributors and dealers in more than 75 countries. ADAM also has offices in Nashville, London and Beijing.

www.adam-audio.de