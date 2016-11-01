Economical 17-Inch High-Performance Rackmount Monitor from Delvcam

Mount Marion, N.Y. – November 1, 2016 - Delvcam, a US based design and engineering firm specializing in professional LCD video production monitors, today announced the availability of the new economical DELV-3GHD-17IRM rackmount monitor with a 1920x1080 resolution for professional video monitoring.

Dan Coscarella, product manager at Delvcam, commented, "This monitor is a great value providing high quality images in a low-cost LCD rackmount video production monitor."

The Delvcam DELV-3GHD-17IRM 17-inch rackmount 3G-SDI monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 700:1 contrast provides HDMI/SDI cross conversion. Designed for OB trucks, the studio, post production, and surveillance applications in a slim, rugged steel housing, the monitor features multiple signal inputs and outputs, user definable buttons, and a built-in tally interface.

To learn more about Delvcam products visit www.delvcam.com.

# # #

About Delvcam

Delvcam is a US based design and engineering firm specializing in cost-effective LCD rack mount and camera-top monitors for broadcast, multimedia, video and film professionals worldwide. We offer feature-rich, high resolution LCD’s at an affordable price.