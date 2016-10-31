Media Links Eliminates the Network Divide - Demonstrates “Broadcast Without Limits” at NAB Show New York

Media Links, a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner and the market leader in media over IP transport solutions announces that it will be demonstrating a full complement of hardware and software enhancements at the NAB Show® New York, booth 921.

On display will be an advanced, wide area IP Media networking demonstration that allows for the convergence and seamless transport of the complete suite of broadcast signals (whether video, audio or data) onto a comprehensive, distributed IP switch fabric, enabling high value content to be moved faster and more economically than ever before. Highlighting the demo will be the high density MDX 4090 IP router, with up to 96 x 10GbE ports, featuring rapid switching along with PTP (Precision Timing Protocol) capabilities, plus Media Links’ proven MD8000 Platform, all managed through Media Links’ Element Management System (ProMD EMS) with touch panel control software.

Also being exhibited is the NetGazer® Network Management System, a comprehensive software platform that monitors and manages both local and wide area IP networks to optimize high bandwidth multi-media service performance.

As part of its broad IP transport & switching product portfolio, which effectively eliminates the divide between LAN and WAN media networks, all Media Links’ IP solutions focus on “Broadcast without Limits,” a concept and commitment to the industry that delivers on the universal need for proven standards-based technologies to carry all content, whether it be video, audio or data, across seamless broadcast IP networks both globally and locally.

For Media Links this represents the next step in a proven 20-year history of supplying standards-based IP solutions that have been adopted by major global broadcasters and service providers for large-scale mission critical media events, remote production, metropolitan distribution and a variety of other media carriage applications where quality, performance and reliability are paramount.

The NAB Show® New York was previously known as Content & Communications World (CCW). In 2014 the National Association of Broadcasters acquired CCW and in 2015 reintroduced it under its present name. The event, focused on the thriving New York media and entertainment market draws more than 7,000 attendees and includes 80+ educational sessions focused on the intersection of media, entertainment and technology.

Media Links will be at NAB New York on booth 921.

More information: www.medialinks.com