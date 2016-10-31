MultiDyne Breaks Ground in Modular, High-Density Fiber Transport at NAB Show New York

Hauppauge, NY, October 31, 2016—MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutionswill launch its next generation of modular openGear solutions at the forthcoming NAB Show New York, taking place November 9-10 at the Javits Convention Center. Exhibiting at Booth 1103, MultiDyne will unveil its OG-3600 Series of modular, high-density fiber transport solutions, supporting all bi-directional video, audio and data signal transferneeds.

The openGear name represents a collection of innovations from terminal gear vendors that use its open architecture and modular frame system for compatibility across conversion, distribution, networking and other signal processing applications. At NAB Show New York, MultiDyne’s newest contribution to the openGear community offers a series of eight purpose-built cards for broadcasters and content producers that surpass competitive solutions in flexibility and options, starting with the ultra-high-capacity of the flagship OG-3601 module.

MultiDyne’s intensive engineering efforts laid the foundation for the OG-3600 Series. The intelligent module design fits more circuits and information onto the module, and allows for quick population and assembly of all componentry to support all applications requested by the customer. For example, five of the eight modules support up to eight audio channels alongside other applications that can also include digital (4K, 3Gb/s, HD-SDI) and composite video, genlock, timecode, GPIO, tally, serial data and/or Ethernet depending on the model. The OG-3605 model is specifically geared toward audio, reference and data needs, giving broadcasters a more affordable option for fiber transport needs that lack video requirements.

“The OG-3600 gives new flexibility on a singular platform not only for our customers, but for our manufacturing team,” said Frank Jachetta, CEO, MultiDyne. “We also wanted to create a system that could co-exist with our other fiber products. For example, we can now architect a system that may use the OG-3600 Series at the main location and a throwdown, like our BullDog system, in the field. This isespecially useful on a mobile production truck, where the OG-3600 provides power redundancy along with remote monitoring and SNMP management via the openGear Dashboard.”

The engineering innovations also extend to 4K compatibility, with quad-link connections to enable passage of 4K signals into the broadcast and production infrastructure. Jachetta adds that 4K compatibility will further evolve as quad-link connections transition to IP and single-wire 4K transport, and expects to further expand MultiDyne’sopenGear range with non-fiber cards that cross into other terminal gear applications.

For the moment, the company will focus on demonstrating the groundbreaking aspects of the OG-3600 Series, which are available now for immediate shipment, at NAB Show New York.

“A great deal of research and development was put into the configurations and functionalities of this series, along with a detailed testing process to confirm operability of each design and specification,” said Charlie Lamberti, COO, MultiDyne. “We believe we have broken the paradigm for signal density and diversity on a singlemodule, with tremendous flexibility to configure for each order.”

Broadcasters interested in attending can contact Dawn Daisley of MultiDyne at dawnd@multidyne.com

About MultiDyne

With over 40 years of experience serving the Broadcasters and video production communities worldwide, MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems leads the industry in developing pioneering signal conversion and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets.