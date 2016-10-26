Red Giant Embarks on Game Changing Technology Partnership with wrnch

Portland, OR – October 26, 2016 –Red Giant has teamed up with Augmented Reality (AR) technology startup wrnch to bring the company’s powerful computer vision technology to Magic Bullet Denoiser III, Red Giant’s leading plugin for removing unwanted video noise and grain from footage. Rewritten entirely from scratch, Denoiser III is powered by cutting-edge computer vision technology from wrnch, which enables the tool to manipulate pixels and replace noise with what should really be seen in the shot. Backed by investor Mark Cuban of Shark Tank fame, wrnch’s underlying engine makes this upgrade to Magic Bullet Denoiser the best, fastest, and easiest-to-use video denoiser on the market.

Watch Denoiser III in action, in this low light camera test featuring Mark Cuban.

What’s new in Denoiser III

“Magic Bullet Denoiser III runs on some powerful and incredibly fast video denoising technology from wrnch. Mix that with Red Giant’s ability to provide an intuitive user experience, and you’ve easily got the best desktop video denoiser on the market,” states Mark Cuban.

“With our denoising technology, we’re teaching the machine to see noise and replace it with what would be seen in the real world,” explains Paul Kruszewski, founder and CEO at wrnch, and a serial entrepreneur with successful exits in artificial intelligence and video game technology. “By incorporating computer vision technology into Denoiser III, we’re taking the visual complexity of the world and reducing it to an interactive synthetic reality. Essentially, what Augmented Reality does in real time, we’re enabling in post-production, combined with an underlying Artificial Intelligence that ensures users will get the best video denoising results, every time. We are confident that the new Magic Bullet Denoiser III running on the wrnch engine will be a game changer for editors and filmmakers.”

An essential upgrade for previous users, Magic Bullet Denoiser III is the very first product to come to market using wrnch technology, and offers filmmakers the magic formula of tight engineering, ease of use, incredible speeds, and the highest quality results imaginable. The speed and reliability of Denoiser III is unmatched by any other denoising tool available, easily making it the best and fastest noise removing software available.

“Red Giant is always working to bring the best filmmaking experience to our customers through technology that not only provides great results, but that is also easy to use,” states Chad Bechert, CEO of Red Giant. “We’re excited to partner with wrnch to deliver a next generation video denoising tool that will make what has always been a slow and painful process, faster and better than ever before."

A truly robust tool for removing unwanted grain, Denoiser III can process just about any type of footage a filmmaker could imagine, be it old stock footage, video from a cell phone, film, or digital video. The underlying wrnch AI makes the plugin almost fully automatic. Denoiser senses the footage and dynamically tunes the denoising algorithm to achieve optimal results. Users often won't need to touch any parameters, though there are a few intuitive controls that make it easy to tweak if needed.

Magic Bullet Denoiser III feature highlights:

Incredible quality results

GPU acceleration

Near real-time performance

New UI/easier to use

Denoiser III Compatibility

Denoiser III works in Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Pro X, and can be used on both Windows and Mac.



A single license of Magic Bullet Denoiser III gives users access to Denoiser III in all supported host apps on the same computer.

How to Purchase

Red Giant Magic Bullet Denoiser III is now available for $199 ($99 for academic users); current users can upgrade for $99. New customers can download a free trial or purchase from http://www.redgiant.com/products/.

Customers can purchase individual Magic Bullet tools, such as Denoiser III, or the entire Magic Bullet Suite 13. Complete pricing info available at https://www.redgiant.com/products/magic-bullet-suite/.

About wrnch

Tooling the Internet of Experience

wrnch is an augmented reality (AR) technology company based in Montreal, Canada. As a post-revenue software start-up, wrnch works with the leading companies in digital entertainment to stuff bleeding-edge computer vision technology in leading game engines to deliver amazing AR applications. The wrnch team has a unique range of skills from hard-core C++ game development to cutting-edge computer vision engineering. wrnch was founded by a successful serial visual computing entrepreneur with deep connections into the digital entertainment world and is supported by knowledgeable and pragmatic investors including Mark Cuban. wrnch gives game engines eyes.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet and Trapcode) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

