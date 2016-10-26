Focusrite Novation Inc. Names Craig Lewis Director of Sales

Los Angeles, CA – Focusrite Novation Inc., the wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of the U.K.-based manufacturer Focusrite Audio Engineering Ltd., announces the appointment of industry veteran Craig Lewis to the position of Director of Sales for the Focusrite and Novation brands, with the exception of Focusrite’s Red and RedNet product lines (Focusrite Red and RedNet will continue to be handled by Kurt Howell, National Accounts Manager). The announcement was made by Focusrite Novation Inc. President Phil Wagner, underscoring the ongoing growth and expansion of the Focusrite and Novation brands and their sales channels in the U.S.

Phil Wagner stated, “Craig is well respected. He is an exceptional addition to our expanding team. Craig’s industry accomplishments demonstrate his dedication and expertise in both M.I. and pro audio market segments, making him uniquely qualified for this new role. We welcome him aboard, and look forward to his contributions into 2017 and beyond.”