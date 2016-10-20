Leading Pan-European AV Rental Company, AED Group, Upgrades Inventory with 20 AJA Ki Pro Ultras

AV industry solutions provider and equipment rental house AED recently upgraded its inventory with the purchase of 20 AJA Ki Pro Ultra video recorder and playback devices. With offices located in Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, France and the UK, AED is committed to providing its customers in professional AV with affordable solutions tailored to meet every budget.

“We’ve been offering AJA products to our customers for many years,” said Joeri De Clerck, Technical & Operations Director at AED Display, “AJA’s products are compact, easy-to-use and reliable, and our customers feel comfortable depending on AJA gear for their shows and events.”

To address the growing challenge of designing an affordable UltraHD pipeline for AV, AED selected Ki Pro Ultra to offer its customers a cost-effective and compact solution to playback and record Ultra HD footage. The user-friendly device features an integrated HD LCD display for monitoring and playback; professional connectivity with 3G-SDI, Fiber and HDMI inputs and outputs; and 1TB SSD memory cards that support up to two hours of 4K 60p ProRes HQ recording with rollover functionality to extend that even further.

“In the past, we used big 4K servers with complicated user interfaces that required specially trained professionals to operate,” concluded De Clerck, “With Ki Pro Ultra, we can now offer a compact and easy-to-use solution to all our customers.”

For more information about AED, visit www.aedgroup.com.

About Ki Pro Ultra

Ki Pro Ultra is a next generation file based 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD video recorder and player with a built-in HD LCD monitor; supporting edit ready Apple ProRes files in a range of video formats and frame rates up to 4K 60p, or Avid DNxHD files at HD resolutions. The device offers flexible input and output connectivity including 3G-SDI, HDMI and even fiber, for powerful and efficient large raster and high frame rate workflows. Designed to be both portable with a built-in carry handle or rackmountable with half rack wide 2RU high dimensions, Ki Pro Ultra suits a wide range of production and post environments.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.