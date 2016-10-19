The Video Call Center Partnership with Facebook Live Enables Producers to Create Live Social TV Programs Featuring Video Callers Anywhere in the World

The Video Call Center today announced it has been accepted as a Facebook Live Media Solution and Broadcast Partner. The VCC provides media companies with a complete, one stop solution for creating unique, live, highly social programming featuring video callers from around the world. The first Video Caller Center produced show for Facebook Live, OMGOSS!P, began airing on the platform in July 2016.

The VCC enables producers to receive remote video call-ins from the world’s 3 billion smartphones, as well as laptops and other devices, to connect reporters, celebrities and Facebook members in broadcast-quality programs for over-the-air, cable and now, Facebook Live. The VCC provides comprehensive editorial control and in-depth call moderation to ensure that only the most compelling and appropriate callers make it to air. This interaction between the Host and callers is accomplished without the need for an expensive control room.

“The combination of Facebook Live and the Video Call Center creates a remarkable opportunity for media companies to quickly and easily create compelling, live, programs for delivery to Facebook’s millions of members,” said Larry Thaler, CEO of the Video Call Center. “The partnership will help to ensure seamless integration within Facebook Live so producers can focus entirely on creative content, rather than technology, and Facebook Live viewers have one click access to engage with show hosts. This is a major step forward for truly Social TV.”

The VCC powers a new breed of video-talk programming that connects users of the world’s billions of smartphones as participants in compelling, live TV and video events. VCC products are designed by broadcast and streaming TV experts for use by professional producers and studios, combining the production quality and editorial sensibilities of world-class live television with the pacing, interactivity and wide distribution of social media.

As with all products from the VCC, the integration with Facebook Live works with any video call application, meaning callers can join live from anywhere using any device. VCC has successfully tested more than a dozen different IP video calling services , including Facebook Messenger, Skype TM, FaceTime® and Gruveo (WebRTC). New apps and new distribution platforms such as support for Facebook Live are being added all the time.

With the VCC, Callers become part of broadcast quality television programs for Facebook Live that combine video calls, video clips, graphics and web content, all under the direct control of a host who can be located anywhere in the world. The exclusive Caller Queue™—the world’s first “Green Room in the Cloud”—allows show producers to welcome video callers into their live caller-based television programs or video events. Scalable to support the audience of blockbuster live TV programs, producers have complete creative control to bring just the right people to air at the precise moment when they would contribute to create the most compelling program.

About The Video Call Center, LLC:

VCC is a technology and content development company devoted to handling large numbers of IP Video remotes-by-smartphone and putting them on the air through patented assistive automation approaches. VCC licenses its software and provides caller acquisition and production services. VCC has produced hundreds of programs for the web through its Talk Center America platform, and dozens for programs or the stations of co-owner TEGNA Media. VCC is jointly owned by Wolzien LLC and TEGNA, which is a significant investor and customer.

