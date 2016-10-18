Wohler Shipping iAM-VIDEO-2 and iAM-AUDIO-1 Monitoring and Metering Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, OCTOBER 18, 2016 — Wohler Technologies, leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, announces that its new iAM-VIDEO-2 multichannel audio and video monitoring and metering device as well as the iAM-AUDIO-1 audio monitoring solution will be shipping this fall. iAM-VIDEO-2 will be available in Q4 2016 while the iAM-AUDIO-1 is currently shipping worldwide.

“We look forward to shipping these two unique products as we continue to expand our product offerings and consistently provide our customers with the latest, most innovative monitoring solutions,” says Craig Newbury, Vice President of Sales, Wohler. “Both the iAM-VIDEO-2 and iAM-AUDIO-1 bring an important evolution to the audio and video monitoring currently available on the market as well as furthering the development of our iAM Series.”

As the latest addition to the award winning iAM Series of intelligent, adaptable, rack-mounted monitoring equipment, the iAM-VIDEO-2 will add innovative technologies to the lineup of monitoring solutions currently available from Wohler. The iAM-VIDEO-2 displays video on a front panel touchscreen and can be equipped to monitor MPEG-IP, MPEG-ASI, SMPTE 2022 3G/HD/SD-SDI and more. The high-quality touchscreen panel allows for intuitive control with simple to navigate menus and configuration. iAM-VIDEO-2 also supports a variety of audio and metering options including analog, AES3 and MADI inputs, with additional options for AoIP formats including Dante, Ravenna and AES67 and a range of additional I/O options via an SFP interface. Built with front mounting speakers and subwoofers, iAM-VIDEO-2 delivers exceptionally powerful sound output and audio reproduction that adheres to Wohler’s own specifications.

Like the iAM-MIX and iAM-AUDIO rack mounted monitors, the 2RU iAM-VIDEO-2 has an on-board Web server, which allows multiple units on the same network to be updated, monitored and controlled via the browser-based user interface, as well as through third-party software via an application program interface (API). This also supports fast configuration with role-based authentication that protects critical configurations against unauthorized modifications and allows for upgrades such as remote monitoring and logging.

The iAM-AUDIO-1 is designed for easy operation with enough power to provide high-quality, intuitive monitoring of multiple signal types within a compact 1RU form factor. iAM-AUDIO-1, like the rest of the iAM Series, can be software upgraded to support new and emerging technologies, which serves as the perfect solution for any application that requires a compact unit for monitoring an evolving range of professional signals.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies started out more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry’s first in-rack audio monitoring product. Fast forward to today and the company has expanded to developing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced monitoring of video, audio and data alongside the RadiantGrid platform for file-based content transformation. Together, Wohler’s cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring and correction in multiple form factors.

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world’s finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

