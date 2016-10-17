Appear TV Delivers Multiscreen/OTT Video Platform at Orange Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA,OCTOBER 17, 2016– Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and IP television, is pleased to announce that Slovakia’s largest mobile operator, Orange SK, has installed the XC5000 platform OTT headend system into its facility. The integration of the project was done by Sunteq, a provider of digital audio and video technologies who has represented Appear TV in Slovakia and the Czech Republic since 2012.

Orange SK is the largest mobile operator in Slovakia and has built a stable position as a leader for more than three million customers. Orange SK is also included in the worldwide family of mobile operators, an associated company of France Telecom. With 160 million customers, France Telecom is a leading global telecommunications operator and the third largest mobile operator in Europe.

“We turned to Appear TV because of the equipment’s reliability and universal platform for TV stream acquisition and its compatibility with the existing networking infrastructure,” says Jirí Laznicka (IT & Services manager and project sponsor in Orange). “The video headend is used for reception and processing of satellite and IP sources, both encrypted and free to air. The pure IP video headend is integrated with the existing networking infrastructure of Orange SK, utilizing the output redundancy technology of Appear TV. The headend is connected with the existing TV platform. All TV and radio services are distributed to IPTV network and selected top channels are distributed via OTT. For the OTT transcoding, we utilize the geo redundant multiscreen transcoding solution from Appear TV.”

The advanced features and functionality of the Appear TV solution allows Orange’s platform operators to efficiently deliver analogue and digital TV, radio and data services, as well as remotely configureand control all modules in a 1 or 4RU chassis. In addition, the system features Appear TV’s award-winning redundancy and hot swap module capabilities and content acquisition and aggregation, including descrambling and decoding. It also is equipped with trans-modulation capabilities, edge QAM solutions, and regional program insertion and Transport Stream processing adaption including EPG and EIT data.

Appear TV products that were used on this project include the platform XC5000, as well as new DVBS/S2/S2X demodulators, descramblers, multiscreen transcoders and dual IP IO modules.

“We are thrilled that Orange SK chose to use the XC5000 platform OTT headend system,” says Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “The advanced modular Appear TV headend architecture enables operators to meet their specific business and technical requirements through incorporating a variety of headend function modules into a single chassis. Other benefits include securing Top T1 compression quality, low Power consumption, optimized flexibility and spare part handling. In addition, IO modules support DVB-S/S2/S2X, DVB-C and DVB-T/T2, including IP and ASI.

About Appear TV

