Cinegy News at Broadcast India

Cinegy today announced that it will introduce the latest version of Cinegy News, an all-in-one live news production package and real-time playout system that builds on the technology of Cinegy Archive, Cinegy Desktop, and Cinegy Air at Broadcast India from 20-22 October in Mumbai.

Cinegy Managing Director, co-owner, and co-founder Daniella Weigner said, “We’ve taken our existing Cinegy News application built on its already powerful reputation and turned it into an all-in-one package that enables users to easily produce in a fully integrated news and playout solution in software, for a fraction of the cost of conventional hardware.”

In a single package, Cinegy News provides automated news feed handling; writing, review and approval functions; fully integrated video and audio editing; voiceover recording; rundown creation; graphics creation; template-based titling; teleprompting as well as playout automation and services.

As an added benefit, Cinegy News includes Cinegy’s media asset management system, Cinegy Archive, and Cinegy Desktop, which includes a fully featured NRCS client to provide a collaborative, all-inclusive, pre-integrated news production environment.

Weigner adds, “That’s the beauty of Cinegy News. It’s pre-configured with everything you could possibly need to get a news channel on air swiftly and professionally. There are no integration concerns with disparate hardware and software bits from multiple manufacturers. No interfacing issues. You just fire it up straight out of the box, and it goes, for a fraction of what it would cost to do it in more traditional ways.”

Cinegy News will be at Broadcast India along with the latest products from Cinegy with regional distribution partner NCS Techno Systems on Stand B-218.