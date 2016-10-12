Audio-Technica Opens New Warehouse and Distribution Center

— Company opens new east coast facility near the Port of Charleston, South Carolina, to expedite shipping to meet increased market demand while better serving its dealers and end users —





STOW, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, today announced it has opened the Audio-Technica SEDC (Southeast Distribution Center) in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. The SEDC Distribution Center’s warehouse occupies 56,000 square feet, has seven loading docks and was specifically set up to meet the increased market demand for Audio-Technica products.



Located on Garrott Avenue in Moncks Corner, SC, about 25 miles north of Charleston, the new facility will augment A-T’s distribution center located at its corporate headquarters in Stow, Ohio, and handle warehousing and distribution as well as order processing.

“The opening of our east coast warehouse reflects our ongoing expansion and our commitment to providing our dealers with the best possible resources to support the growing success of Audio-Technica here in the U.S.,” stated Philip Cajka, Audio-Technica U.S. President and CEO. “With the addition of our new distribution center located near a major shipping port and highways, we can more effectively meet the needs of our dealers and end users alike with faster delivery, streamlined shipping costs and better efficiency overall.”

“SC Ports Authority congratulates Audio-Technica on the opening of its first distribution center in the Southeast and looks forward to serving its growing import needs through the Port of Charleston. We welcome Audio-Technica to the Lowcountry,” remarked Jim Newsome, South Carolina Ports Authority President and CEO.