Cobalt Digital Promotes Ryan Wallenberg to Vice President of Engineering

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Oct. 11, 2016 -- Cobalt Digital today announced that Ryan Wallenberg has been promoted to vice president of engineering. In that role, Wallenberg not only oversees the engineering department and sets the direction of Cobalt products, but he also manages the activities of the company's new compression division created as a result of Cobalt's recent acquisition of ImmediaTV.

"After 12 years at Cobalt, most recently as director of engineering, Ryan has gained valuable management experience and, importantly, keen insight into what our customers require in the field -- critical information he will use to ensure we stay on top of customer needs," said Gene Zimmerman, president of Cobalt Digital. "Together with the rest of the management team at Cobalt, Ryan's efforts have contributed to our recent growth, leading to the acquisition of ImmediaTV. Ryan has the experience and temperament to manage engineers of all levels and disciplines effectively. I'm confident Ryan is the best person to drive the engineering team forward, and in doing so, drive Cobalt forward as well."

Wallenberg joined Cobalt in 2007 as a product engineer involved in many aspects of a product lifecycle, working on everything from low-level schematic and PCB design all the way to firmware development. In 2013, while still involved in product development, Wallenberg shifted his core focus to team management when he became the leader of Cobalt's embedded engineering team. He was promoted to director of engineering in 2014, a position that prepared him for his current role. Wallenberg earned two bachelor's degrees from Illinois Institute of Technology: one in electrical engineering and the other in computer engineering.

Wallenberg is based in Champaign, Illinois, and reports to Zimmerman.

