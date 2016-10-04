Interra Systems 2016 NAB Show New York Exhibitor Preview

Nov. 9-10

Javits Convention Center, New York

Interra Systems -- Booth 633

A key challenge facing operators in the global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, over-the-top (OTT), and post-production markets is how to deliver a growing amount of high-quality video content -- including HDR/UHD/4K -- to a wide range of screens. Now more than ever, the industry needs a reliable, efficient, and scalable approach to quality control (QC) and monitoring.

At the 2016 NAB Show New York, Interra Systems will demonstrate its comprehensive range of QC/monitoring solutions, which offers full HEVC and 4K support to ensure that operators are well-equipped to address the rising consumer demand for high-res video.

Key Product Introductions and Demos

HEVC, HDR, and 4K Support

Interra Systems will provide live demos of its quality control and monitoring solutions at the 2016 NAB Show New York, showing attendees how they can check and assure the integrity of 4K UHD, HEVC, HDR, DPX, and IMF content.

The R&D team at Interra Systems has crafted its products in a way that enables broadcasters to go beyond delivering more pixels, enabling them to support increased intensity, color, and bit depths per the ITU-R BT.2020 specification. By optimizing this process, Interra Systems' solutions allow better detection of video quality artifacts and other errors in high-resolution content.

BATON(R) Automated, File-based Quality Control (QC) -- With New Audio Language Detection Features

Interra Systems will showcase BATON(R) 7.0, the latest version of its industry-leading quality control (QC) solution for file-based SD, HD, and cloud-based workflows. BATON 7.0 expands upon the system's pre-existing support for language verification of subtitles and closed-caption files with new multi-language checks of audio tracks. The system currently offers auto detection support for a variety of languages, including English, Spanish, German, French, and Dutch. Detection of Arabic, Italian, Portuguese, and Swedish will be available later in 2016.

Using BATON, operators can automatically match the language in each audio track with associated metadata as well as simultaneously check multiple audio tracks in each media asset. In addition, broadcasters and post-production houses can use BATON 7.0 to accurately measure and correct audio program loudness and true-peak audio levels in accordance with the International Telecommunication Union's Recommendation ITU-R BS.1770-3, a global standard for objective loudness measurement.

Interra Systems' BATON+ QC and data analysis system will also be on display.

ORION(TM)-OTT -- ABR Monitoring System

Interra Systems' ORION(TM)-OTT system will be on display at the 2016 NAB Show New York. One of the industry's first software-based over-the-top (OTT) solutions for real-time monitoring of adaptive bitrate content for multiscreen service delivery. ORION-OTT leverages industry-proven audio/video quality analysis technologies to enable seamless monitoring of online video delivery for quality and compliance purposes.

VEGA(TM) Media Analyzers

Interra Systems will demonstrate its VEGA(TM) media analysis platform for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams at the 2016 NAB Show New York. Recent updates to the VEGA family include support for Windows(R) 10, the latest HEVC HM reference code, HEVC interlaced streams, VP9 streams (4:2:2, 4:4:4), PCAP streams, Dolby(R) AC-4 audio, and AVS Plus video.

Company Overview:

Interra Systems provides software-based content verification, monitoring, and analysis solutions for file-based and real-time workflows in the digital media industry. The company's solutions include BATON(R), a market-leading, enterprise-class QC solution that automatically ensures media content readiness; ORION(TM), a real-time content monitoring solution that enables the delivery of error-free, superior quality video; ORION(TM)-OTT, a software-based OTT monitoring solution for ABR content; and VEGA(TM), a family of audio/video analyzers for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams.

