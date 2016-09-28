Entrepreneur, Producer, & Engineer Grads to Speak at October CRAS Open House

Gilbert, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2016 - The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS; www.cras.edu), the premier institution for audio engineering education, will be opening the doors to its Gilbert, Ariz. campus (1205 N. Fiesta Blvd.) to prospective students, parents, and the media on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10am – 4pm (RSVP at: http://ow.ly/tuTz303AnRk). On Oct. 7 at 8:00pm, CRAS will also be welcoming back multiple graduates to speak during a panel discussion entitled “Exploring Different Career Paths in Audio” for current students. The panelists include graduates who have started their own successful businesses, as well as successful producers and engineers.

“Sound is everywhere, and we are dedicated to help our students learn to harness it here at CRAS,” said Kirt Hamm, CRAS administrator. “We invite prospective students and their parents to attend our October Open House event whereas they can meet and speak one-on-one with our internship team, faculty, staff, students and grads. They will also have the opportunity to see and participate in live demos in our studios, Live Sound Venue, labs, and classrooms.”

There are a host of opportunities for our students once they graduate, and CRAS wants to give them an idea of what’s out there first hand for them once they enter the open market. Besides the school’s mandatory internship program, getting its students in touch with our graduates who are either working for others, or who have made the leap into self employment, is huge. “That’s what this panel is about in our upcoming Open House,” Hamm continued. “Continued education, networking, and learning what it takes for going out on one’s own by those who have done it already is of enormous value for any student.”

Members of the graduate panel include:

●Brett Lind (2007 CRAS graduate); producer / engineer based out of Nashville, Tenn. and owner of nashvillemusicrecording.com.

●Lauren Price (2011 CRAS graduate); sound editor for Sony Pictures Entertainment (Los Angeles)

●Gentry Studer (2013 CRAS graduate); senior mastering engineer with Howie Weinberg Mastering (Los Angeles)

“CRAS helped to develop the core foundation that enabled me to build a successful career in the music industry,” said Lind. “The knowledge and experience I gained while attending CRAS and my successful music career is due in part to CRAS and their amazing teachers.”

Added Studer, “Without the knowledge and experience The Conservatory gave me, I wouldn't be anywhere close to where I am today. Not only do they teach one-of-a-kind knowledge, but they also teach in a way that is both easy but challenging…requiring you to become a better person and engineer in the process.”

At the October 8 Open House, guests will be able to interact with CRAS faculty and get a taste of the curriculum and the state-or-the-art audio gear spread throughout its numerous classrooms as well as its 42-foot mobile broadcast unit. They will also be able to participate in live demos in many of these real world audio recording studios, Live Sound Venue, and labs.

The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences is composed of two nearby campuses in Gilbert and Tempe, Ariz. A CRAS education includes broadcast audio, live sound, film and TV audio, music, and video game audio, all taught by award-winning instructors who have all excelled in their individual fields, including sound reinforcement, audio recording and production, digital recording, troubleshooting/maintenance, and music business.

CRAS structured programs and highly qualified teaching staff provide a professional and supportive atmosphere, which is complemented by its small class sizes allowing for individual instruction and assistance for students in engineering audio recordings. CRAS has been providing quality vocational training in audio recording for more than three decades. The curriculum and equipment are constantly being updated to keep pace with the rapid advancements in the music and sound recording industries. CRAS’ course offerings and subject matter have always centered around the skills and knowledge necessary for students’ success in the audio recording industries.

The 11-month program is designed to allow every student access to learn and train in all of the Conservatory’s studios which are comprised with state-of-the-art audio recording and mixing gear, the same equipment used in today’s finest studios and remote broadcast facilities, including Pro Tools 11, API Legacy consoles, SSL AWS consoles, Studer Vista consoles, and much more. All students must complete a 280-hour industry internship to graduate from the Master Recording Program II that may ultimately lead to industry employment. In 2015, in total, 47 CRAS graduates hold credits for their work with 50 artists or bands that are up for awards in 42 out of 83 categories at the 57th Grammy Awards.

“We want everyone to see, hear, and feel how our 11-month program focuses exclusively on what a student needs to know to begin living their passion in any one of the many facets of the recording arts,” explained Hamm.

For more information on the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences, please visit www.cras.edu, contact Kirt Hamm, administrator, at 1-866-757-3059, or email to info@cras.edu.

About The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences

Based in the heart of The Valley of the Sun with two campuses in Gilbert and Tempe, Ariz., The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS) is one of the country’s premier institutions for audio education. The Conservatory has developed a unique and highly effective way to help the future audio professional launch their careers in the recording industry and other related professional audio categories.

-30-