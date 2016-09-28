WORK Microwave Celebrates 30 Years of Technology Innovation With Customer Experience Event

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany -- Sept. 27, 2016 -- WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications equipment, celebrated 30 years of technology innovation this month by hosting a customer experience event at its Holzkirchen premises near Munich, Germany. During the company's Customer Experience Day 2016, held Sept.8, WORK Microwave provided hands-on product demos, technology workshops, and entertainment for leading international operators, systems integrators, and public service providers in the satcom, defence, navigation, and industrial process control industries.

"At WORK Microwave, customer satisfaction is our daily motivation, and it's a key reason why we've been successful over the last 30 years," said Thomas Fröhlich, CEO of WORK Microwave. "Customer Experience Day was the perfect opportunity to commemorate our anniversary and gain insight into our customers' challenges. Maintaining a close relationship with customers drives our R&D and service efforts, leading to technology innovation, such as our new 500 Msps wideband demodulator, part of one of the first end-to-end wideband transmission and reception solutions."

Customer Experience Day gave industry leaders a chance to discuss emerging market trends as a wider community, take part in technical workshops, and enjoy an evening of traditional Bavarian entertainment.

"Customer Experience Day reemphasized our trust in WORK Microwave as one of the preeminent companies in the industry," said Mohamed Al Faisal, business development director at Saudi NetLink. "Our satisfaction is based on their premium quality products, highly responsive support team, and strong commitment to partners and clients."

Established in 1986, WORK Microwave's original strength was in creating clean clock sources. Since then, the company has expanded significantly and now operates four divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement.

"Eutelsat has been using WORK Microwave's standard converter equipment, including redundancy systems, for a number of years," said Frank Bourdin, RF engineering and operations manager at Eutelsat. "Their team has unique knowledge in frequency techniques above the Ka-band, offering us increased flexibility, bandwidth, margins, and cost savings. Any support issues that arose were solved quickly and directly onsite -- a testament to their impeccable customer service."

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.com)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages more than 30 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2 equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Technologies division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

