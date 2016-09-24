AES L.A. Convention Advance Registration Ends Sunday – Act Now for Free Exhibits-Plus or Discounted Pricing on All Access Badges

— The AES invites the world audio community to join in on the largest pro audio event of the year —





New York, NY — With less than one week until the opening of the 141st Audio Engineering Society Convention in Los Angeles, now is your final chance to take advantage of Advance Registration pricing on your premium All Access badge or to register online for a FREE Exhibits-Plus badge (apply promo code AES141NOW at checkout). Online advance registration ends Sunday, September 25 at 11:59 PM Eastern. With this year’s new timetable of exhibits starting on day one of the convention, we encourage attendees to save valuable time during the first day influx of registrants by registering online now. AES Los Angeles will take place Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2, 2016 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. With a full range of events and presentations spanning all segments of the audio industry, the convention offers four full days of audio information and inspiration, presented by industry leaders in science and practice. All Access registration nets you the full convention experience. The gear exposition and special events are available to all attendees, including those registering for a FREE Exhibits-Plus badge option (apply promo code AES141NOW at checkout).



This year’s AES Convention also offers more options than ever to attend – whether opting for a 1 or 2-day All Access badge, or going for the complete 4 days of Tech Program and other events, or choosing the Free Exhibits-Plus badge. Exhibits-Plus badges offer a wide variety events during the convention, including the expansive exhibition floor featuring over 250 audio brands on display, the popular Project Studio Expo and Live Sound Expo series of practical and informative presentations, our premier Special Events, including opening ceremonies, keynote speakers, GRAMMY SoundTables, Platinum Panels, and more, featuring some of the biggest names from all areas of the industry. All Access badges, offer all of this, plus giving full access to Tech Program offerings including Workshops, Tutorials, Paper Presentations, and more, some 200 sessions in all!

