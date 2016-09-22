Silverdraft Enters into Agreement with DigitalGlue for Distribution of Supercomputers to the Film Industry in the Southeastern US

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA –Silverdraft Supercomputing, LLC, the pioneer in supercomputing technology developed for media and entertainment, has signed DigitalGlue as its newest reseller. Built to power the most intense workflows, Silverdraft’s Devil and Demon supercomputers deliver unsurpassed performance and results for artists and designers working in rendering, VFX, transcoding, animation, immersive VR, and visualization. The agreement also calls for DigitalGlue to act as the Company’s distributor and systems integrator in the Southeastern US, and for its Atlanta facility to serve as Silverdraft’s demonstration site.

“At Silverdraft, we consider ourselves to have a premium brand, and for that we need industry leading representatives out there working with our solutions,” said Tim Tiscornia, Silverdraft president. “Our business relationships are as much about integrity as they are about technical know-how. From the moment we met Sean Busby and Tim Anderson, the principles of DigitalGlue, we were impressed with the way they conduct their business and the level of commitment they exhibit towards their vendors and their customers. So far, everyone we’ve met at DigitalGlue falls into that same mold; the kind of people we want to do business with. We are confident that DigitalGlue will represent our brand the way we want it presented to our customers.”

The announcement follows the launch of three ground-breaking members of its Devil/Demon family earlier this year, including the Devil GPU Supercomputer - the world’s first compact GPU accelerated supercomputer; the Demon VR - the first VR-optimized ultra-workstation for professional applications; and a Demon configuration optimized for Autodesk Flame®. DigitalGlue will represent all the Company’s products.

“DigitalGlue has earned an outstanding reputation for quality and service by aligning with only best-of-breed solutions,” said Tim Anderson, company CEO. “Silverdraft, the most advanced graphic computational supercomputer in the industry, fits right in with our select group of partners. We are delighted to offer our post-production customers products that will allow them to unleash their inspiration and drive their creativity to new levels with phenomenal results.”

# # #

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. The company analyzes clients’ workflows to build optimized solutions for collaborate editing, automation, media asset management, storage, and archiving. From contribution to distribution, the DigitalGlue team works with customers to efficiently deliver their programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT.

DigitalGlue designs, integrates, and supports systems based on today’s needs, yet draw from years of real-world experience to engineer a technology path for tomorrow. More information is available at www.digitalglue.com.

About Silverdraft

Silverdraft, based in Boise, Idaho, is the leader in design and manufacturing of compact supercomputers. Founded by Amy Gile and Dr. Srinidhi Varadarajan, the architect of System X at Virginia Tech, ranked #3 of the most powerful supercomputers at the time. Silverdraft is dedicated to bringing the immense power of supercomputers to mainstream business and entertainment applications. For more information visit www.silverdraft.com.

Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

DigitalGlue Contact:

Lita Honkpo

Marketing Coordinator

+1-949-388-9078 x 114

Email: lita.honkpo@digitalglue.com

Agency Contact:Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283

Email: harriet@desertmon.tv