Streamstar® Boosts its Connectivity with NewTek NDI™ Integration

Redwood, California – Streamstar®, a pioneer developer of advanced live production and streaming tools, is leading the charge once again by offering a path to increased control and connectivity with the integration of NewTek’s Network Device Interface (NDI™) into all of its product lines. NDI releases video productions from the technical and physical limitations of standard broadcast infrastructures, enabling interconnected production workflows and facilitating an easy transition to video over IP.

NDI is an open standard that can be universally implemented so video equipment can be connected across a network enabling interconnected production workflows. The innovation allows customers to take video productions beyond the technical and physical limitations of standard broadcast infrastructures and eases the transition to video over IP. Production switchers, capture systems, media servers — any NDI-enabled device on the network — can now see and access content from all other devices, allowing more sources than ever before to be used for live production. Streamstar is supporting NDI inputs in the whole range of products, including newly released broadcast graphics software – SCOREPLUS.

“Streamstar, always on the cutting edge of advanced and emerging technologies, recognizes NDI as a way to future-proof production environments and an affordable gateway to IP video transfer. That’s why we decided to integrate it into all of our product lines,” says Michal Ivanic, CTO, Streamstar. “NDI implemented in Streamstar products will be available during September in the upcoming software version 3.5.”

“Software-driven IP workflows are quickly becoming ubiquitous in video production,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president of Business Development for NewTek. “NDI-enabled products like Streamstar’s SCOREPLUS exponentially increase the video sources available for live production creating efficencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist. NDI is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market, epitomized by the millions of customers with access to it today.”

About Streamstar

Streamstar, established in 2005, is a trailblazing technology company specializing in quality, innovative software and hardware tools for the streaming video industry. Production companies and channels around the globe rely on the company’s products to deliver real‐time, high‐quality content to millions of viewers.

For more information: www.streamstar.com

Streamstar contact:

Name: Matej Štreba

Email: info@streamstar.com

Tel Europe: EU: +421 915 876 597

Tel US: 650-294-9918