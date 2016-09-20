LYNX Technik Wins TVB Europe “Best in Show” Award at IBC2016 for greenMachine

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast and professional AV, has been honored with a 2016 TVB Europe “Best in Show” award for its greenMachine®. greenMachine brings a new paradigm to broadcast signal processing for all applications with its game changing approach to product definition and function. greenMachine explores the innovation surrounding infrastructure efficiency, as well as truly future-proofing a technology investment.

The TVB awards honor innovation and outstanding product development, with an independent panel of judges examining each nominated product throughout the course of the show. Products were judged according to a wide range of criteria, including ease of use/maintenance, performance against category standard, richness/relevance of the feature set, value/ROI, versatility, anticipated reliability and originality.

“The response to greenMachine and feedback from our customers at IBC2016 has been incredibly positive,” comments Winfried Deckelmann, CEO of LYNX Technik. “The greenMachine offers so much potential for our customers. We believe it’s a real game changer – a new way of thinking. We are honored to receive this award on behalf of our entire talented team.”

Rather than being a fixed application specific box, greenMachine is a combination of:

-general purpose hardware processing platforms for I/O connections and internal processing channels

-a growing range of downloadable APPs from the greenStore for customizable functionality to suit virtually any applications

-powerful and complementary greenGUI control software for intuitive configuration & control

The entire greenMachine system can be visualized in a “greenUniverse,” which shows all greenMachine hardware and installed APPs in a network. It provides a complete system view, from a global perspective all the way down to intricate signal connection details with just a click and spin of a mouse.



More information on greenMachine at: www.green-machine.com.