Next Generation Delvcam 7-Inch HDMI/VGA Monitor with Enhanced Performance for Remote Broadcasting

Mount Marion, N.Y. – September 20, 2016 - Delvcam, a US based design and engineering firm specializing in professional LCD video production monitors, introduces the next generation 7-inch DELV-HD7 HMDI/VGA monitor delivering dependable and enhanced performance with higher resolutions, contrast, and brightness for better quality displays.

"Because the HD7 is our most popular 7-inch monitor, we sought to improve the features while maintaining the affordable price."

"The result is a rugged, high-performance monitor for OB trucks and mobile operations where HD and VGA displays are needed," commented Dan Coscarella, Delvcam Product Manager.

The DELV-HD7 7-inch monitor features HDMI, VGA, dual composite video, and audio inputs, supporting resolutions up to 1920x1440 with an 800:1 contrast and 16:9 aspect ratio. The monitor includes an accessory package comprised of HDMI, VGA, and audio cables, a full-function IR remote control, power supplies, and a tilting stand.

