American Society of Cinematographers Sets 2017 Awards Date

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has set February 4, 2017, as the date for their 31st Annual Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography. Daryn Okada, ASC will serve as awards chair, with Lowell Peterson, ASC, as co-chairman. The ceremony will take place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland. The ASC will honor excellence in feature film and television cinematography, along with recognizing several cinematographers and filmmakers for their contributions to the art and craft of filmmaking throughout their career.



The organization has also officially opened the submission process for the television competition. The ASC is now accepting entries in three categories: (1) Episode of a Television Series - Commercial; (2) Episode of a Television Series - Non Commercial; and (3) TV Movie/Miniseries/Pilot. The deadline for submissions is November 1 by 5 p.m. (PT).



To qualify for the ASC TV awards, shows must have a premiere broadcast date in the United States between November 1, 2015, and October 31, 2016. Entry forms can be downloaded at http://bit.ly/ascawardstventryform on the ASC website.



The timeline for the 31st ASC Awards is as follows:





September 14 - Student Award Nominees Announced

October - Honorees Announcement for Lifetime Achievement Award, Career Achievement in Television Award, International Award, and Presidents Award

October 15 - Student Award Winners Announced

November 1, 5 p.m. PT - Deadline for Television Entries November 22 - Television Nominations Announced

December - Board of Governors Award Recipient Announced

December 1 - Spotlight Award submissions due

December 12 (week of) - Nominations Ballots sent (Theatrical Release Only)

December 31 - Awards year ends (Theatrical Release Only)

January 6 - Deadline for Theatrical Nomination Ballots

January 9 (week of) - Spotlight Nominations Announced

January 10 - Theatrical Nominations AnnouncedJanuary 23 - Spotlight Award Final Ballots Due

January 28 - ASC Open House

January 30 - Final Polls Close (Theatrical Release Only)

February 4 - 31st Annual ASC Awards Show



Last year's ASC Awards winners included: Emmanuel Lubezki, ASC, AMC (THE REVENANT); Vanja Cernjul, ASC, HFS (CASANOVA); Pierre Gill, CSC (MARCO POLO); Adam Arkapaw, ACS (MACBETH); and Mátyás Erdély, HSC (SON OF SAUL). John Toll, ASC, Lowell Peterson, ASC, Bill Bennett, ASC and Ridley Scott were also honored at the awards gala for their body of work.



Chartered in January of 1919, the ASC is defined by their reputation of excellence in advancing the art of visual storytelling. Currently, the ASC has more than 360 active members and 200-plus associate members, all from various sectors of the industry that support the skilled art and craft of filmmaking. Membership and associate membership is achieved through invitation only.



For additional information about the ASC, visit www.theasc.com, or join American Cinematographer on Facebook and Twitter (@AmericanCine).