Ocean Matrix Introduces Three Fiber Optic Converters

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – September 15, 2016Ocean Matrix,a provider of cost-effective interface solutions for video & Pro-AV users, introduces three fiber optic converters with multiple features for live events, rental and staging, or building a broadcast infrastructure.

The OMX-3GSDI-FIBER fiber optic converter extender is an economic, space-saving, long haul transmission solution for broadcast infrastructure and IO panels. It transmits a 3G-SDI signal over an LC singlemode fiber optic cable up to 6.2 miles and features automatic cable equalization, reclocking, and a looping output on the transmitter with a mirrored output on the receiver.

For multiple display video output management, Ocean Matrix offers the OMX-SDI2SDI scaling converter which matches native resolutions through up/down scaling of SD/HD and 3G-SDI signals. Frame synchronization genlocks the video output of one source to another input source for live productions. Other video improvement features include signal converting, buffering, reclocking, and adjusting aspect ratios.

With dual power capabilities, the OMX-3G-CC cross converter is designed for field use and includes a built-in F970 battery mounting plate and a 12V/1.2A power adapter. This SDI-HDMI multi-format cross converter converts 3G/HD/SD-SDI to HDMI and HDMI to professional 3G-SDI/HD/SD-SDI and transmits 3G-SDI signals up to 328 feet(100m).

The Ocean Matrix converters are available and shipping now. To learn more about other Ocean Matrix products visit www.oceanmatrix.com.

###

About Ocean Matrix

Ocean Matrix is a provider of affordable and versatile interface solutions for the Broadcast and Pro-AV industry. Our mission is to deliver rugged, easy to use tools featuring the latest technology. The Ocean Matrix toolbox consists of distribution amplifiers, extenders, converters, hum eliminators, and video switchers that are proven problem-solving devices. Explore our web site and discover which products you need to add to your toolbox.