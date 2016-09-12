Bluebell Launches Stand-Alone Unit for Single-Cable 4K 12G-SDI Interface

BERKSHIRE, U.K. -- 9 September 2016 -- Bluebell Opticom Ltd., provider of innovative fibre optic solutions for fixed and remote applications, today announced the launch of the BN390 stand-alone interface supporting 4K/UHDTV in broadcast studios and outside broadcast (OB) applications. The BN390 provides infrastructure transport not only for quad 3G-SDI and two sample interleaves, but for serial 12G-SDI on both copper and fibre. It also allows for a very high density of 3G-SDI signals to be multiplexed onto one fibre.

"Bluebell has put considerable effort into building a solution for single-cable transport of 4K signals. It's something customers have asked for and something that will be more and more imperative as UHDTV comes to the fore," said Paul McCann, managing director, Bluebell Opticom. "With the BN390, broadcasters can avoid using quad HD links, which are cumbersome and time-consuming to rig and install, in favour of sending all signals on a single coax or fibre cable. There are few if any other products like the BN390 on the market today."

The BN390 reduces the cable count for a 4K signal from four cables to one for easier rigging and installation. The module supports a wide range of multiplexing and conversion modes and serves as a toolkit for many cameras and interface requirements. For example, it can convert four 3G-SDI signals to a single 12G-SDI output or vice versa, and act as the interface between two independent dual-link HD-SDI/3G-SDI signals and a single-link 3G- or 6G-SDI signal, respectively.

When used with other standard Bluebell products, the BN390 can incorporate all of the ancillary signals required to link remote 12G-SDI camera feeds with intercom audio, genlock signals, and camera control.

The BN390, which is compliant with SMPTE 2082 and comes with a five-year warranty, will be available at IBC2016. A modular card version will be available soon thereafter.

Bluebell will demonstrate the BN390 at IBC2016 on stand 10.F24. Further information about Bluebell and the company's products is available at www.bluebell.tv.

# # #

About Bluebell Opticom Limited

Bluebell Opticom designs and manufactures high-quality fibre optic links for the broadcast, telecommunications, and satellite industries. Its products are used for the critical delivery of video, audio, and data services at live world-class sporting events and other situations requiring the transport of high-bandwidth signals over long distances. Applications range from robust outside broadcast links to complex fixed installations over fibre backbones.

With products in use the world over, Bluebell Opticom counts many of the top OB providers and networks among its clients. The company serves customers directly and through a select global network of partners and distributors. More information is available at www.bluebell.tv.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bluebell/Bluebell_BN390T-Front-Angled.png

Photo Caption: Bluebell Opticom BN390 -- Front Angle View

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bluebell/Bluebell_BN390T-Top-View.png

Photo Caption: Bluebell Opticom BN390 -- Top View

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Bluebell Launches Stand-Alone Unit for Single-Cable 4K 12G-SDI Interface - http://goo.gl/8A8UZ1 %23IBCShow

Visit Bluebell Opticom at IBC2016, Stand 10.F24

Follow Bluebell:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/970573