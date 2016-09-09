Reckord Outside Broadcast Chooses Apantac Multiviewers for New 4K OB Van

The Czech Republic Reckord Outside Broadcasting installed a range of Apantac’s Mi-16 Multiviewers and openGear video quad-splits for its new REC7 4K OB van. Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signal processing solutions delivered a multiviewer infrastructure including two Mi-16# (pronounced sharp) Multiviewers, and 20 sets of OG-MiniQ multiviewer / quad-split cards used with the openGear platform.

Founded in 1996, Reckord Outside Broadcasting offers full production services for live broadcast and recording, TV program production, advertisements and post-production. Systems Integrator, Smart Informatics, was Reckord’s and Apantac’s partner in this project, assisting Reckord with provisioning of equipment, certain services, as well as equipment installation.

Both the Mi-16# multiviewers and OG-MiniQ quad-splits will feed NEC, BON and EIZO high quality displays to visually monitor 3G/HD-SDI signals in the main & secondary production, and slo-mo replay areas of the REC7 OB van.

Apantac brought its new Mi-16 series of multiviewers to market by using its award-winning TAHOMA platform and tailoring it to more budget-sensitive applications, yet still keeping it fully featured. The Mi-16# is a 16x2 dual output multiviewer with 16x 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs. Each of the 16 inputs can be resized, duplicated and assigned to one or both of its outputs.

Apantac’s OG-MiniQ video Quad-Split cards for the openGear platform each offer support for 4x auto-detect 3G/HD/SD-SDI, PAL/NTSC inputs in the openGear 3.0 card-based form factor. They can be cascaded together, to allow displaying more than four sources on monitors. Up to 40 inputs / windows can be monitored by a single two RU openGear frame.

Reckord’s 4K OB Van will be used around Europe to support the remote production of sporting events, entertainment, music and other large-scale live events throughout the region. After its debut at IBC 2016 in the outdoor exhibitor’s area, REC7 4K will go on the road starting November, 2016.

"We have enjoyed a long-term relationship with Apantac, and their price, performance and reliability is and has been a great motivating factor for us as it helps us stay on budget,” comments Robert Kallista, Managing Director of Reckord. “Apantac’s solutions provide us with a user-friendly feature-set that helps us to deliver high quality content with complete confidence.”

Reckord Outside Broadcasting will be exhibiting its REC7 4K OB van at IBC2016, in the outdoor exhibitor’s section. Apantac will be demonstrating its Mi-16 series of Multiviewers and openGear solutions at IBC 2016 stand, 8.E37.