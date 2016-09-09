Snell Advanced Media engages with Isis Enterprise, the innovation management consultancy division of Oxford University Innovation for management and commercialisation of SAM’s Intellectual Property portfolio

IBC, Amsterdam, Booth 9A01, 9th September 2016: Snell Advanced Media (SAM) is delighted to announce it has engaged with Isis Enterprise, the innovation management consultancy division of Oxford University Innovation, for the management and commercialisation of its Intellectual Property portfolio.

As part of SAM’s continual development of its core and non-core Intellectual Property strategy, Isis Enterprise will be supporting SAM to commercialise a select number of patent applications, potentially leading to the development of new and recurrent revenue streams for the company. The partnership brings SAM to the centre stage of innovation and helps to position the company as a leading and pioneering technology brand.

Steve Cleverley, Head of Isis Enterprise at Oxford University Innovation Ltd, said, “We are delighted to be working with one of the leading companies in the media production solutions market. Isis Enterprise has extensive experience assisting its clients from both the academic and corporate sectors in managing their patent portfolios. We look forward to supporting SAM in identifying and developing new and exciting commercialisation opportunities for its IP.”

Said Bacho, Chief Business Development and Marketing Officer at SAM, said, “We are excited to be working with such a reputable organisation as Oxford University Innovation in the development and implementation of an Innovation Management System in relation to our Intellectual Property portfolio. Over the last few decades, Snell Advanced Media has been and continues to be at the front edge of technology innovation and we capitalise on our large and rich IP portfolio to deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers in the broadcast media industry.” Bacho continued, ''With nearly half of SAM’s team being engineers and scientists, we have developed a long heritage of inventions that can be leveraged across multiple verticals and industries.''