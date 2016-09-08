Advantech Introduces Universal Media-over-IP Adapter

Advantech (TWSE: 2395.TW) today presented its new VEGA-3002 Universal Media-over-IP Adapter that expands on its range of IP media solutions to provide richer interface options to broadcasters moving to IP workflows. The new interface card supports low latency transmission of uncompressed or lightly compressed video over commercial-off-the-shelf IP networks according to industry agreed standards from international organizations such as SMPTE or VSF. Its PCI Express format, software configurability and extra SDI connectivity make the VEGA-3002 an ideal choice to easily add future-proof IP media capabilities to server-based video solutions from acquisition to distribution.

The VEGA-3002 comes in a convenient low power PCI Express format to enable its integration into open server architectures that improve application development flexibility and reduces time to market. In addition to its built-in dual 10GbE ports that support redundant schemes, the VEGA-3002 also features 12G-SDI and 3G-SDI connectivity and tri-level synchronization to optimize expansion slot usage by offering a traditional SDI interface on the same board. Its rich IP media and compression capabilities are implemented through the integration of an FPGA which allows for future firmware upgrades to the supported standards and different software-selectable configurations to support multiple application and deployment scenarios.

The VEGA-3002 Media over IP functionality follows the AIMS Alliance roadmap established to solve technical and interoperability challenges of IP-based broadcast operations. The core product includes support for SMPTE 2022-6 for transporting uncompressed 3G-SDI video signals over IP with Forward Error Correction according to SMPTE 2022-5 and Seamless Protection Switching according to SMPTE 2022-7. An upgraded version supports bidirectional use of mezzanine compression such as TICO that allows one or more 4K/UHD streams to be carried in a 10 Gigabit Ethernet link. The highest performance variant will support the range of transport and synchronization options under the upcoming SMPTE 2110 umbrella including VSF TR-03 and TR-04, RFC 4175 video encapsulation, AES67 audio and SMPTE 2059 PTP synchronization in addition to Sony’s LLVC mezzanine compression for Sony IP Live Production System support.

“The VEGA-3002 enables the media industry with an easy-to-integrate media-over-IP adapter that offers a wide range of IP media application possibilities within a single product,” said Emily Teng, Product Line Manager for Video Adapters at Advantech. “Our AIMS membership represents an important step forward in our objective of working with ecosystem partners through established industry alliances to accompany customers in their migration to the all IP studio. The VEGA-3002 will help AIMS supporters to unlock the true potential of an interoperable IP media infrastructure able to support next-generation UHD services.”

Advantech will be showcasing the new VEGA-3002 in IBC booth # 11.C22, September 9-13, 2016 in Amsterdam. For more information and to book an appointment, please contact video.solutions@advantech.com or visit www.video-acceleration.com.

###

About Advantech - Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative products, services, and solutions. Advantech’s VEGA Video Platforms and PCIe Adapter Cards are designed to boost video infrastructure performance from acquisition to distribution at the lowest power budget while fully complying with media industry needs. By providing access to the latest 4K/8K UHD video processing on commercial-off-the-shelf IT platforms we accelerate the deployment of next-generation, open and more efficient video solutions for the new IP workflows. Advantech's proven expertise in networking and computing solutions together with wide support for IP media interfaces and promotion of interoperable solutions through the AIMS alliance enables us to lead innovation in the IP transition of the industry and get our customers ahead of the curve. Advantech’s standard product portfolio can be tailored to meet a range of system requirements, significantly reducing time-to-market effort for our customers.

Website: www.video-acceleration.com