Video Clarity's RTM 4K Shortlisted as an IABM Design & Innovation Awards Finalist 2016

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- Sept. 1, 2016 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced that its RTM 4K real-time quality monitor has been chosen as an IABM Design & Innovation Awards Finalist 2016 in the "Test, Quality Control & Monitoring" category.

Being shortlisted for the award means that the initial judging panel identified RTM 4K as one of the leading products or services to be exhibited at IBC2016. The product will now be evaluated by an independent panel of specialist judges, who will select the category winner at IBC2016.

Video Clarity's RTM 4K is the first quality-monitoring solution that can apply 4K video sources and compare them with encoded/decoded 4K video to test for video quality, audio quality, lip sync, and loudness. It is also the first to perform those tests using full-reference methods that correlate results to accepted scales of human perception. Now operators can check the performance of the entire 4K delivery chain automatically, saving time and money when evaluating UHD deployments.

"We've put a lot of effort into creating products for the emerging 4K landscape, and being shortlisted for this award tells us we're headed in the right direction," said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. "We're looking forward to demonstrating RTM 4K at IBC this year to give everyone a firsthand look at all it can do."

The category winners of the IABM Design & Innovation Awards 2016 will be announced at the IABM reception at IBC2016 on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Emerald Lounge at the RAI.

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at videoclarity.com.

