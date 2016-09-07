Audio-Technica Offers Rebates on Artist Series Microphones

— Rebates run from September 1 through December 31, 2016, allowing users to save up to $30 on these popular live sound/studio microphones —





STOW, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, announces rebates on its popular Artist Series microphones, running from September 1 through December 31, 2016. A-T’s Artist Series microphones are widely used and favored by live sound professionals, sound reinforcement companies, venues, houses of worship, and more, as well as studio pros and recordists. The rebates range from $15 to $30.



Eligible models and rebate values:

ATM230PK Hypercardioid Dynamic Instrument Microphone $349.00 $30 rebate

ATM450 Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone $249.00 $30 rebate

ATM710 Cardioid Condenser Handheld Microphone $199.00 $20 rebate

ATM250 Hypercardioid Dynamic Instrument Microphone $179.00 $20 rebate

ATM610a Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Microphone $149.00 $20 rebate

ATM230 Hypercardioid Dynamic Instrument Microphone $139.00 $15 rebate

ATM510 Cardioid Dynamic Handheld Microphone $99.00 $15 rebate

ATM650 Hypercardioid Dynamic Instrument Microphone $99.00 $15 rebate

ATM410 Cardioid Dynamic Handheld Microphone $79.00 $15 rebate

Eligible models must be purchased from an authorized A-T dealer in the U.S. and its territories between September 1, 2016, and December 31, 2016. All rebate submissions must be postmarked by January 31, 2017. For more information and full instructions, please visit www.audio-technica.com.

