Jünger Audio Appoints Independent Audio As Its US Distributor

German manufacturer Jünger Audio has appointed Independent Audio as its new distributor in the USA, with responsibility for its entire range of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors.

Founded in 1993 by Fraser Jones, Independent Audio specifically represents European pro audio manufacturers and has had huge success in launching new brands that previously had little exposure in the US marketplace. The company has an established network of premier pro audio dealers and provides exceptional customer service that includes technical support, training and demo facilities.

“Although Jünger Audio is not a new brand in the USA, we feel that we can achieve a great deal more in terms of sales and market penetration,” says Jünger Audio’s Sales and Marketing Manage, Anthony Wilkins. “Having access to Fraser’s market knowledge and contacts will be a significant help and we look forward to a long and profitable relationship with Independent Audio.”

Fraser Jones, president of Independent Audio, adds: “We are delighted to add the prestigious Jünger Audio range of digital audio processors to our distributorship and we see it as a perfect fit for our existing product mix, which includes many high end professional audio product lines such as CEDAR, Sonifex, Merging Technologies, Thermionic Culture and Audio Developments.”

Jünger Audio’s monitoring, codec and loudness management products are renowned for their precision, ease of use and ability to deliver exceptionally high quality audio. The company’s customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities.

-ends-

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.jungeraudio.com