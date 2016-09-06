ELEMENTS Enables 4K Real-time Transfer Speeds in Every Hardware Configuration

Dusseldorf, Germany: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, has announced the integration of Pixspan’s PixMover™, software that provides bit-exact round trip encoding and decoding for handling full-resolution images, saving typically 50-80% of storage and networking resources. ELEMENTS has embedded the powerful software solution in all its breakthrough appliances, providing post-production and broadcast facilities with increased real-time transfer speeds and substantially enhanced storage space usability. When using Pixspan’s container format, less space is required on the central storage, and less bandwidth is needed when transferring, hence the ability to move data significantly faster across the network.

With image resolutions constantly on the rise, and an increasing number of production and post-productions projects being processed in 2K, 4K and up, media storage capacity becomes very precious.

“Aside from offering a highly professional and extremely efficient technology that helps to alleviate the problem, Pixspan is just as dedicated to enhance media workflows as ELEMENTS is.” says André Kamps, CEO of German-based manufacturer ELEMENTS. “Thus, our technologies are a perfect match, and we are confident that our customers will appreciate the tremendous benefits Pixspan adds to ELEMENTS media storage solutions”. he adds.

ELEMENTS provides users with a comprehensive set of workflow enhancement tools, including the Media Library, a comprehensive media asset management and editing tool. Equipped with a full-text search engine, a file manager and task management tool for customized workflow automation, the web-based Media Library caters to every important step of a digital post-production workflow and offers unique features that significantly simplify and streamline everyday tasks and approval processes.

ELEMENTS media storage solutions with Pixspan are available immediately and will be demonstrated at IBC in ELEMENTS' stand #7.B08 in the RAI convention center.

ELEMENTS, developer of the award-wining all-in-one media server and storage solution ELEMENTS ONE, provides high-performance hardware and software solutions for the post production and broadcast industry. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the post- production and broadcast industry, the German solution designers and system engineers leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise in the post-production and broadcast industry to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed to meet the high demands of workflows sharing media. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ StorNext-based products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including AVID Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and other non-linear editing and VFX applications. Equipped with an all-embracing package of exceptionally easy and intuitive management and workflow enhancement tools, ELEMENTS contributes to significantly simplified and increased collaboration and streamlined workflow processes. With almost 15 years of experience incorporated into the products, ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that deliver high-performance while being easily maintained and managed while virtually requiring no IT skills.

About Pixspan

Pixspan is a workflow technology company offering unique software products that reduce storage costs and increase transmission speeds of full-resolution media, medical, and surveillance imaging. Its software covers all bit depths and resolutions of EXR, DPX, TIFF, Cineon, and ARRIRaw, while remaining bit exact. Currently, Pixspan is the only company providing a solution that enables full-resolution workflows beginning from camera RAW, to image processing, and through to final assets. For more information, visit www.pixspan.com.

