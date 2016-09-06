James Eddershaw Appointed Managing Director of Shotoku UK

Sunbury, UK-- Tony Hanada, CEO of Shotoku Corporation, announced today that James Eddershaw has been appointed Managing Director of Shotoku UK, one of the world's leading manufacturers of Robotic Camera Systems for Broadcast Television, Parliaments and Legislatures. Eddershaw, formerly sales director, will replace Mike Wolfe current MD and a founder of Shotoku UK, who is assuming the position of Chairman.

Hanada commented, "We are very excited about James's appointment and confident that he will continue to expand the company with new, innovative solutions while maintaining Shotoku’s strong culture of first-class quality and superior customer service."

Eddershaw has over twenty-five years’ experience in technical and commercial roles within the broadcast industry, twenty of those working with Wolfe on high performance robotic camera systems. He joined Shotoku UK in 2007, two years after Wolfe founded the company in 2005.

Eddershaw said, “It’s an honour to accept this challenge from Tony, and build upon the incredible success Mike achieved during Shotoku UK’s first 10+ years. I look forward to playing an even larger role in expanding our product offerings and customer base around the world.”

Wolfe said, “I am delighted to hand over the day-to-day operations to James. His extraordinary technical expertise and in-depth experience with robotics, combined with the relationships he has developed with our global customers and partners over the years will ensure Shotoku’s continued success and global growth."

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in the UK, China and the USA. The Company's robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Sunbury, UK. For further information: www.shotoku.tv

