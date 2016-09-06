Switronix Travels to IBC with Compact Fleet D Charger

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 6, 2016 —Switronix, a leader in battery and charging solutions for the Digital Cinema and Professional Video industry, unveils its new Fleet D charger at the Zacuto stand (12.F55) at IBC 2016. With two independent charge bays, this new charger is ideal for ENG and mobile production.

“The Fleet line of chargers is the perfect go-to for any and all broadcasters and videographers,” says Jose Flores, Sales Manager, Switronix. “With the Fleet D, we feature a compact design that allows the charger to fit in almost any travel bag. We further emphasize the Fleet D’s mobility with an all-aluminum design that will hold up to any rugged traveling conditions and allows for stacking of multiple units, as well as a recessed carry handle.”

The Fleet D offers the fastest charge times in the industry with a quick charge current of 3A and input voltage of 90-240VAC 50/60Hz, completing a recharge on two 98wh battery packs in 2.5 hours. It measures in at 8.86in x 3in x 6.19in and weighs 1.6lbs. The Fleet D is available in 3-Stud Mount and V-Mount options.

The Fleet line of chargers is known throughout the ENG and cinema industries and is synonymous with the quickest charge times for a multi-pack charger. With the addition of the Fleet D, the range now includes two packs that can fit almost any need, whether a user needs the larger Fleet Q and its four charge bays, or the more travel-friendly Fleet D.

