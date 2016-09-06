TMD collaborates with ERA on affordable, agile cloud archive service

Hall 2 B59, IBC 2016, Amsterdam: TMD, the leading provider of asset management systems for digital and physical assets, and its distribution partner ERA, have entered into a joint venture to create a new cloud subscription service called Coeus.

Coeus is hosted in ERA’s dedicated data centre in the UK and offers a comprehensive range of asset management applications which run on TMD’s Mediaflex-UMS platform. The first service offered is for cloud archiving and provides an intuitive web client to allow users to manage, archive and restore their media content. The service can readily scale from systems for small workgroups to larger enterprises. The result is a fully managed digital content library which is media aware and maintained by a media specialist company.

“Because this is targeted at media and production companies who want to be able to access their content, we have built the costs around moving and restoring large files cost effectively. Whereas downloads can be a significant cost with established cloud providers, we have been able to build a pricing structure which is very attractive.” said Tony Taylor, chairman and founder of TMD. “This is likely to be extremely practical for media companies who need content storage near at hand with easy access, but don’t want the trouble of maintaining a data infrastructure”.

Sean Baker, Commercial Director at ERA, says “We have considerable expertise in the underlying technologies that power the cloud and we have been successfully delivering outsourced services to our customers for many years. We are excited to now add TMD’s growing range of cloud media services to that platform.”

The new service will be accessible through a simple web interface. More information, and a free trial will be made available during September at www.coeus.tv. The initial cloud offering concentrates on TMD’s Paragon media services application for archiving. In due course other applications in the range will be made available, such as OnPoint for post production, Chameleon for DAM and Aperture for ingest. ERA and TMD will be demonstrating Coeus at IBC on stand 2.B59.

Note for editors: In Greek mythology, Coeus (pronounced kee-yos) was one of the Titans, the giant sons and daughters of Uranus (Heaven) and Gaia (Earth). Coeus is regarded as the Titan of intellect, representing rational intelligence and the inquisitive mind.