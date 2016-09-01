DVEO Launches PCR Compliant Jitter Correction Device

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, is now shipping their IP PCR (Program Clock Reference) jitter correction appliance. The new Jitter Box IP/IP™ will be showcased at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 9-13, at stand 2.A34.



Jitter is one of the causes of poor video quality. PCR is the derived timing of all transport streams generated by the 27 MHz System Time Clock in encoders. Many IP transport streams are asynchronous, which makes them prone to jitter if they are sent to PCR compliant devices.



Designed for telco TV/OTT and IPTV operators, the Jitter Box IP/IP corrects the PCR in IP video transport streams, so IP streams can be jitter free and interoperate with PCR compliant equipment. If an IP stream is not compliant, the Jitter Box IP/IP can make it compliant.



"The Jitter Box IP/IP delivers jitter free transport streams that are essential for PCR sensitive devices such as modulators, muxers, decoders, and encapsulators," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "We also recommend it for converting HLS or RTMP streams to PCR compliant UDP streams."



The compact Linux® based system features low power consumption, plus a web-based GUI that is manageable from anywhere.



Supplemental Information for Press Release



Features:



Guarantees error-free UDP real-time video transport

Inputs/Outputs: 2 each Gig/E ports

Input: One GigE IP input (H.264, MPEG-2, or optional H.265) -- UDP, RTP, RTSP, HTTP, HTTP Live, RTMP (pushed from Flash server)

IP Output protocols: UDP or RTP via unicast or multicast (H.264, MPEG-2, or optional H.265 -- no transcoding)

Web GUI is manageable from anywhere -- includes some scheduling

Ships with designated IP addresses on each unit

IP address and Port can be remapped to different ones if necessary in the remote network

Configurable destination port on listener for firewall traversal

Can output UDP on a local network to one or many different devices using second Ethernet port on unit

Performance certified with TS Analyzer for PCR compliance

Low power consumption



Suggested Retail Price:

Jitter Box IP/IP: $1,895 U.S.









DVEO, DOZER, and Jitter Box IP/IP are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.





About DVEO®

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



For more information on DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download the DVEO press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.









