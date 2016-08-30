Interra Systems Ensures Flawless ABR Content Delivery With ORION-OTT

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Aug. 30, 2016 -- Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, today announced ORION(TM)-OTT, one of the world's first software-based over-the-top (OTT) monitoring solutions for checking live and VOD content integrity and related network performance of adaptive bitrate (ABR) content for multiscreen service delivery. Leveraging industry-proven audio/video quality analysis technologies, ORION-OTT enables OTT streaming platform/equipment and CDN providers to easily monitor online video delivery for quality and compliance, resulting in superior quality of service on every screen.

"With the explosive growth in video services over the internet, monitoring the quality of OTT content for a large consumer base over a variety of end user devices has become a significant challenge. Traditional manual monitoring methods are too time-consuming, expensive, and unreliable, and hardware-based monitoring solutions make it difficult to keep up with the rapid pace of new video formats, protocols, and monitoring enhancements," said Anupama Anantharaman, director, business development and product marketing at Interra Systems. "ORION-OTT's strong feature set and performance offer service providers a monitoring solution that is high density and economical -- two factors that are critical for delivering OTT services."

ORION-OTT monitors ABR content via user-defined automated and manual schedules, checking for inconsistencies pertaining to ABR package compliance, manifest/playlist syntax, download errors, content quality, and more. Industry and government regulation conformance is simplified by the system's support for a wide range of standards, including the U.S. CALM Act. The comprehensive solution can also be used for origin server load testing, enabling service providers to monitor and log HTTP requests and responses for HTTP failures, request/response delays, assess server performance, and other issues.

Through real-time alarms for quick on-the-go decision making, a web-based user interface, and rich analytics, ORION-OTT helps OTT and CDN service providers maintain and even improve service quality on a wide range of devices, including TVs, PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

ORION-OTT is complemented by Interra Systems' BATON(R) automated QC solution. For large volumes of VOD files, encoded at different bit rates, BATON performs comprehensive QC, including ABR-specific checks to ensure that the prepared content meets service provider and end-user quality expectations. Once the content is prepared and made available on the origin server, ORION-OTT can be used to proactively perform HTTP checks and monitor the quality of each stream. With BATON and ORION-OTT deployed throughout the ABR workflow, service providers can offer a glitch-free, high-quality viewing experience for VOD as well as live ABR content.

To see a live demo of ORION-OTT, visit Interra Systems at IBC2016, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam at stand 7.B13. For more details and to schedule an appointment for a live demo, please visit: http://interrasystems.com/mailer/IBC-2016/. More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.

# # #

About Interra Systems (www.interrasystems.com)

Interra Systems provides software-based content verification, monitoring, and analysis solutions for file-based and real-time workflows in the digital media industry. The company's solutions include BATON(R), a market-leading, enterprise-class QC solution that automatically ensures media content readiness; ORION(TM), a real-time content monitoring solution that enables the delivery of error-free, superior quality video; ORION(TM)-OTT, a software-based OTT monitoring solution for ABR content; and VEGA(TM), a family of audio/video analyzers for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Link: www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-Orion-OTT.png

Image Caption: ORION(TM)-OTT Software-based Over-the-Top (OTT) Monitoring Solution

Visit Interra Systems at IBC2016, Stand 7.B13

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Interra%20Systems%20Ensures%20Flawless%20ABR%20Content%20Delivery%20With%20ORION-OTT%20-%20http://goo.gl/2Qdyus

Follow Interra Systems:

https://twitter.com/interrasystems

https://www.linkedin.com/company/interra-systems