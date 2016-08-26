One Week Left Until AES Membership Pricing Increase on September 1 – Act Now for New E-Library Access at Current Pricing

— Now is the most cost-effective time to Join or Renew your AES Membership, compounding savings with AES Los Angeles Convention Early-bird Registration —





New York, NY, August 25, 2016 — There’s never been a better time to join the Audio Engineering Society, with new Member Benefits including full access to the AES E-Library, exclusive discounts and services, and the status of membership in the world’s premier professional audio organization. Join or Renew membership with the AES before September 1 to take advantage of current pricing while gaining instant access to the world’s largest collective of audio industry resources, as well as significant savings on attending the upcoming AES Los Angeles Convention, taking place Thursday, September 29 – Sunday, October 2, 2016, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

As the driving force behind many groundbreaking audio innovations over the past six decades, the Audio Engineering Society remains at the forefront of science and practice across the full range of professional audio disciplines. From the pioneering days of pro audio in the 1950’s, to present developments in networked and spatial audio, virtual and augmented reality, streaming, signal processing, and the latest recording and production technologies and techniques, the AES offers an incredible legacy of information in its E-Library. This online, searchable repository contains every paper, AES Standard, and Electronic Brief ever published, and is free to all membership types – Members, Associate Members and Student Members. Combined with deep discounts on AES events, access to the growing library of streaming videos featuring industry leaders on a variety of topics, eligibility for AES awards, and full participation in the global community of audio professionals, AES Membership is a no-nonsense way to invest in yourself and the industry like never before.

A modest increase in membership dues – which have remained the same for over a decade – will begin September 1, 2016. New members can sign up, and existing members can renew, at the current rates for the month of August. Multiple years of membership, up to five, can be purchased now at the lower rate.

To join or renew an Audio Engineering Society membership, visit http://www.aes.org/join/.

As of September 1, 2016, annual dues for AES Members/Associate Members will be $125. Annual dues for AES Student Members will be $50.

Join or Renew and Register Now for the greatest savings on attending the upcoming AES Los Angeles Convention – additional Early Registration pricing is available for All Access badges through August 31, or attendees may register to receive a FREE Exhibit-Plus badge (promo code AES141NOW) to come check out for themselves what the AES has to offer. Visit aesshow.com now to register.

