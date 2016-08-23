At IBC 2016, DVEO to Debut High Quality H.264 Encoder and Decoder with Built-In DOZER™ ARQ FEC Packet Recovery

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, is now shipping their packet recovery enabled H.264 encoder and decoder with DVEO's patented DOZER™ ARQ (Automatic Repeat Request) IP packet loss error correction and jitter compensation. DVEO will demonstrate the ARQ Link™ HD IP in stand 2.A34 at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 9-13.



The ARQ Link HD IP combines standards based H.264 encoding, decoding, and IP networking with patented error correction for automated UDP packet recovery, ensuring perfect real-time video delivery over IP networks including the Internet. Designed for Telcos and multi-screen operators that deploy IPTV and OTT, it provides an affordable, scalable, and dependable solution for professional quality video distribution over congested public or private networks.



The ARQ Link encoder features 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, or SDI input and IP output. The matching decoder supports UDP input and converts the compressed digital video and audio into HD-SDI or SDI, or optional HDMI or ASI, output. Encoding/decoding latency is 1.5 seconds. The remotely manageable system supports resolutions up to 1080p50/60. It also performs AES-128 encryption between units.



"The ARQ Link HD IP is the newest addition to our DOZER ARQ equipped product family of encoders and decoders," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "It is ideal for reliably delivering error-free video over very long distances, or for streaming live news and sports programming over congested networks. At IBC, we will also show a miniaturized version which fits in the palm of your hand. That unit is targeted at journalists."



Options for the Linux® based system include H.265/HEVC encoding and decoding, HDMI or DVB-ASI input and output, and/or a Telco version with 10 bit encoding and redundant power supplies. The ARQ Link HD IP is also available in a two to sixteen channel version.



Supplemental Information for Press Release



Encoder -- Features:



Possible inputs: 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, SDI, ASI, HDMI

Patented DOZER feed-back based error correction (ARQ)

2 channel audio input from SDI

Audio support is MPEG-1 Layer 2 or AAC LC, with AC-3 audio pass through on SDI

Supports CEA-708 closed captioning for HD-SDI

Option: DVB-ASI input and output with daughter card

Able to upconvert incoming SD streams to HD, and scale down

Support for Variable Bit Rate (VBR) encoding maximizes adaptive streaming video quality and bandwidth efficiency



Decoder -- Features:



Supports both HD and SD H.264 decoding (optional H.265)

Input: Bursty or smooth IP (RTP/UDP)

Possible Outputs: 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, SDI, HDMI, or ASI

Patented DOZER feed-back based error correction (ARQ)

2 channel audio output from SDI

Audio input is MPEG-1 Layer 2 or AAC LC

Audio output: Embedded pass-through

End point can be a DOZERbox if IP out is desired



Both Systems -- Features:



Resolutions supported: 1080p60/59.94, 1080p50/25, 1080p30/ 29.97, 1080p24/23.98, 1080i59.94, 1080i50, 720p60/59.94, 720p50

Encoding/decoding bit rates: .1 to 15 Mbps

Encoding/decoding latency: 1.5 seconds

Web GUI is manageable from anywhere -- includes some scheduling

Security scanned for vulnerabilities

Performs AES-128 encryption between units

Supports PAL and NTSC

Optional multichannel versions with 16 channels

Miniature versions available -- 5.25 inches wide (10 watts)





Suggested Retail Prices:

ARQ Link HD IP: Standard Pair: $7,990 U.S.

ARQ Link HD IP: Miniature version, Standard Pair: $4,000 U.S.

Option: ARQ Link HD IP 265 -- H.265 option: $13,000 U.S.

Option: ARQ Link HD IP: TELCO -- Redundant version: $12,000 U.S.

Option: ARQ Link HD IP HD-SDI-E+ASI-D -- ASI Out version: $8,995 U.S.

Option: ARQ Link HD IP HD-SDI-E+IP-D -- IP Out version: $6,995 U.S.

Option: 2-16 channel version: $45,995 U.S.







DVEO, ARQ Link, DOZER, and DOZERbox are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.





About DVEO®

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



For more information on DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download the DVEO press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.









DVEO®, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815