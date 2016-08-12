VATek Modulator Chips Support the World's Mainstream Digital TV Formats.

Taiwan Based Digital TV modulator chip design house, VATek, operates for more than 3 years, and focus on digital TV signal transmitting development. So far, we had launched a variety of modulator chips, and they are also the first support multi digital TV formats in the world. The ENMODER (encoder + modulator) series are also the world’s first include MPEG-2 FHD encoder, it’s compatible with all television and has a high-definition video.

VATek products can divided into two series: Pure modulator and ENMODER series. Pure modulator can collocate with any extended ARM base microprocessor or hardware encoder, and the ENMODER series are the first modulator chip that include the hardware encoder. Integrated DTV modulator like the VATek ENMODER DTV processor is capable of providing simple hardware design, but can also be difficult to fully utilize without the right set of tools for developers.

Product line:

Pure modulator-

A8800D(A1):

DTV format : DVB T/C, ATSC/QAM, DTMB

Interface : TS parallel/serial, USB2.0, Ethernet(RMII/MII)

U8800D(U1):

DTV format : DVB T/C, ATSC/QAM, DTMB

Interface : USB2.0

ENMODER(Modulator + Encoder)-

VMB8201(B1):

DTV format : DVB T/C, ATSC/QAM, DTMB

Interface : TS parallel/serial, USB2.0, Ethernet(RMII/MII), BT656/1120(HDMI, Composite, VGA, etc)

Encoder max resolution : MPEG-2 HD, H.264 SD

VMB8202(B2):

DTV format : DVB T/C, ATSC/QAM, DTMB, ISDB-T/TB

Interface : TS parallel/serial, USB2.0, Ethernet(RMII/MII), BT656/1120(HDMI, Composite, VGA, etc)

Encoder max resolution : MPEG-2 FHD, H.264 SD

VATek’s solution provides the highly customize design, and customer’s products will have a significant difference. All of the VATek modulator chips are support multi DTV formats, therefore, using one circuit design can meet the world’s digital TV standards. With the coaxial low cost construction and long-distance transmission characteristic, it’s very suitable for hotel TV head-end system, streaming video and other broadcast applications. The current head-end systems are based on costly FPGA structure, ENMODER system not only simplifies head-end product architecture, also reduces the system cost.

VATek’s cooperation comapny is working on a crowd founding project, a developing board and tools will later be introduced to everyone from DATV enthusiast to SDR player or makers in Q3/E this year. The New SDK will also be available for the founders. The objective of the project is to collect user feedback and promoting VATek’s product to North America and EU markets.

VATek website: http://www.vatek.com.tw/en-gb/