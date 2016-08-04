MCOT Deploys NETIA Playout System and Radio Automation Modules Across Thailand

CLARET, France -- Aug. 4, 2016 -- NETIA today announced that its radio automation and playout software suite is being rolled out across Thailand by state-owned public radio broadcaster MCOT. Supplied by NETIA's Southeast Asia master dealer, Broadcast Communications International (BCI), the NETIA software will enable MCOT to automate and enhance both the production workflow and playout operations at its national and local radio stations.

"NETIA solutions address the requirements of today's distributed radio broadcast operations, helping users to realize greater efficiency and flexibility in delivering audiovisual content to their audiences," said Colin Tan, director at BCI. "By uniting robust functionality with intuitive user interfaces and streamlining the sharing of assets across stations, NETIA's radio automation and playout software empowers broadcasters such as MCOT to provide timely, compelling programming across all of its stations."

With its headquarters in Bangkok, MCOT operates one international, seven national, one district, and 52 provincial radio stations, as well as two terrestrial free-to-air television channels and two satellite television channels. Working with BCI, MCOT is installing six stand-alone workstations running NETIA software at its Bangkok facilities and another 18 such systems across 18 regional sites. The NETIA playout system and radio automation modules installed on these workstations will enable MCOT station users to record, edit, or prepare content for broadcast and distribution.

"BCI is a valuable partner for NETIA in Southeast Asia, and we're pleased to be working with the company to support MCOT's rollout of our playout and radio automation software throughout Thailand," said Peter Fong, head of sales APAC at NETIA. "Our software suite is an ideal fit for public broadcasters such as MCOT, and thanks to the efforts of BCI and other partners, we're seeing increased adoption by broadcasters across Asia."

About NETIA

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 20,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, media asset, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, the Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, All India Radio, WestwoodOne, Radio Globo in Brazil, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, Moscow, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

