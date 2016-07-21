Student and Career Opportunities and Events to Abound at AES Los Angeles International Convention

— AES Convention offers programs targeted to those motivated to take their education and experience to the next level —





New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society will once again make tracks with an extensive program of Student and Career events at the AES Los Angeles Convention, taking place Thursday, September 29 – Sunday, October 2, 2016, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. From attendee-submitted recording competitions and critiques to mentoring sessions, AES Student Delegate Assembly events, and the popular Education & Career Fair, AES invites audio students and professionals of all levels to be “Immersed In Audio” at this year’s convention. Register now to receive Early Registration pricing and to take advantage of AES Member and Student discounts.



Several important functions of the AES are led by the AES Student Delegate Assembly (SDA) which holds its bi-annual meetings at the AES conventions. Students from all corners of the world will be given the opportunity to introduce themselves and their activities, as well as take part in meetings announcing upcoming election candidates, student competitions and announcements of upcoming student/education-related events of the convention and beyond. The SDA leaders will lead discussion of important issues significant to all audio students.

Another eagerly anticipated event at AESLA will be the traditional Student Recording Competitions, in which a distinguished panel of judges participates in critiquing finalists of several categories in an interactive presentation and discussion. The top three finalists in each category will present a short summary of their production intentions and the key recording and mix techniques used to realize their goals, and will then have the opportunity to play their projects for all who attend. Additionally, several sessions of Student Recording Critiques have students bring in stereo or surround projects to non-competitive listening sessions where a panel of professionals give valuable feedback and comments on their work. Further, the Student Design Competitions provide an opportunity for aspiring student hardware and software engineers to have their projects seen and evaluated by the AES design community. Designs may include hardware and software such as loudspeakers, DSP plug-ins, analog processing and mic preamplfiers, signal analysis tools, mobile applications and sound synthesis devices.

On Friday, September 30, the convention will help foster the vital link between students and young professionals, and the industry contacts and businesses with which they will build their careers, with the AES Education and Career Fair. Companies seeking the best and brightest in the audio world, as well as schools and other educational facilities and programs offering their latest opportunities for learning and career-enhancing skills and certifications, will be on-hand and looking to involve attendees in their next potential step in the audio industry.

Further events in the Student and Career program include a SPARS Speed Counseling with Experts — Mentoring Answers for Your Career session specially suited for students, recent graduates, young professionals, and those interested in career advice; and the Real Industry AES:LIVE! presentations and student party.

All AES student events are included in All Access registration. Deep registration discounts are available to students, with even greater discounts for AES Student Members. To register now and reserve housing for the AES Los Angeles convention visit: aesshow.com

