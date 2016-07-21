BMS/Chace Becomes VeVa Sound and Announces Ongoing Global Expansion

— New name reflects company’s unification and expansion to a global brand with offices in Nashville, New York, Los Angeles and now London —





Nashville, TN – VeVa Sound, an industry-leading firm that works to preserve legacy recordings as well as provide artists and labels with simple digital tools to facilitate ease of transfer, seamless 24/7 access, and quick and easy monetization, announces a multi-component relaunch and rebranding initiative to align the company’s name with its current solutions and future growth strategy. Formerly operating as BMS/Chase, VeVa Sound has adopted its new name to represent significantly expanded business endeavors (including international) and a heightened media presence, along with a brand new office in London, joining the firm’s Nashville headquarters and offices in New York and Los Angeles.



VeVa Sound has been in business for 15 years and not only implements industry standards, but creates them, for archiving and metadata collection adopted throughout the industry, working closely with such organizations as DDEX, The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing®, the Library of Congress, the Audio Engineering Society, NDSA and more. Simply put, no other company is currently doing what VeVa Sound is doing, with its wide reach, turnkey service and industry-defining methodology. VeVa Sound helps artists and labels preserve and access their recorded work, and via its intuitive searchable online database, VeVa provides a simple-to-use tool that verifies, validates and helps monetize recordings, both new and legacy. The rebranding signifies an expansion of all of these services, as well as new initiatives and a more visible presence in the industry and media at large.



Deborah DeLoach, VeVa Sound Vice President, remarks, “For over a decade, we have worked hard in our mission to define, create and implement the standards for how sound recordings are preserved and monetized. As BMS/Chace, we have been a highly trusted but often hidden partner, operating behind the scenes and serving record labels and artists with professionalism and efficiency. VeVa Sound will never falter in this attention to detail, but the time is right to step out of the shadows and make some noise, and expand our client roster while continuing to offer best-in-class service. Our mission is great, and it affects the entire chain of the music business, from executives to artists and producers to consumers and everyone in between, and it’s worth sharing. Consider us the go-to experts on preservation, archiving and best practices, both in the U.S. and internationally. John Spencer [VeVa Sound President], myself and the rest of the VeVa team are here to both serve our clients and share our expertise and perspective with the world.”

For more information, please visit www.vevasound.com.

