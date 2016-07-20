Herman Enters Into Distribution Partnership With FSR

Contact: Staci Walter, Marketing & Communications Manager, swalter@hermanproav.com , 844-441-1669

MIAMI, FL. and Woodland Park, NJ – Herman (www.HermanProAV.com), a leading provider of AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV and broadcast industries, has entered into a distribution partnership with FSR, the industry’s premier manufacturer of signal management and infrastructure solutions for over 35 years. Herman will be stocking FSR’s products in their East & West Coast facilities to better serve their mutual customers.

“We are very excited to partner with FSR,” said Jeffrey Wolf, Executive VP at Herman. “They are an industry leader that encompasses innovation and quality. This partnership compliments and strengthens our core infrastructure product offering and represents a significant addition to our product offering to better serve the needs of our customers. This is a significant and strategic addition to our product offering and will enable us to further deliver value and benefit to our customers in sourcing and managing the products needed for their projects.”

“We are delighted to partner with Herman, a leading supplier of products, services and resources in the national Pro AV marketplace for over 52 years,” exclaims Chaz Porter, FSR Director of Global Sales. “Herman’s impeccable reputation for service and quality has been earned from aligning itself with best-of-breed manufacturers and leveraging their extensive experience to design and provide budget-friendly solutions that improve operational efficiency. We are confident that this relationship will further expand our national reach, but also serve to benefit our current customers with access to a seasoned and talented group of AV professionals.”

About Herman

Herman is a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV and broadcast industries. With two distinct and complementary divisions - Herman Pro AV and Herman Integration Services – Herman is the single source for industry leading products, procurement and supply chain solutions, as well as technical labor resources. Systems integrators rely on Herman for complete project coordination and trained, experienced personnel. Celebrating 52 years in business, Herman has leveraged its industry experience to help integrators improve operational efficiencies and achieve cost savings related to the procurement and management of project materials and labor resources. Visit www.HermanAVGroup.com to learn more.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions.



FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information:www.fsrinc.com.



