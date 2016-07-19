WORK Microwave IBC2016 Exhibitor Preview

Sept. 9-13

Amsterdam

WORK Microwave -- Stand 5.A77

At IBC2016, WORK Microwave will demonstrate the latest innovations in analog and digital satcom solutions, increasing flexibility, bandwidth, and margins for satellite operators while reducing their operational costs. Key highlights at the show will include the company's new A-Series IP-based DVB-S2X family of modems, demodulators, and modulators, along with the debut of greater design options for frequency converters based on market demand.

WORK Microwave devices have been deployed by operators worldwide to support a range of applications within the satellite broadcast and satellite communications markets, including SNG/contribution, direct-to-home, IP networking, teleport management, governmental, and more.

Key Product and Technology Demos

DVB Equipment

NEW A-Series

WORK Microwave will showcase three new products from its A-Series FPGA-based family of modem, modulator, and demodulator platforms at IBC2016. On display will be the AX-60 IP Modem, AR-60 IP Demodulator, and AT-60 IP Modulator high-performance platforms for IP trunking and IP network infrastructure applications.

Customizable and scalable, the A-Series can be adapted to any throughput, data analysis method, and other waveforms beyond DVB-S2X, making it perfect for telecommunication companies, internet service providers, teleport operators, government and intelligence agencies, and operators of low orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.

Using the A-Series, operators can transmit and receive DVB-S2X signals with the utmost efficiency and ease of operation. Optimal use cases include high-speed network links (i.e., 100, 200, or 300 Mbps) over satellite, IP-based satellite newsgathering, IP-based contribution and distribution links, connection to and from LEO for earth observation, and reception and analysis of satellite communication. By providing operators with a future-proof and flexible platform for both standardized DVB-S2X and customized satellite communication, the A-Series simplifies the transition toward an all-IP environment.

DVB-S2X Broadcast Modulator

IBC2016 attendees can get a demo of WORK Microwave's DVB-S2X Broadcast Modulator, one of the industry's only solutions that comes predistortion-ready for automatic group delay and nonlinearity compensation. Ideal for DTH broadcast, video contribution, and distribution applications over satellite, the DVB-S2X Broadcast Modulator allows operators to mitigate the negative effects in satellite filters and amplifiers, while reducing power and increasing beam coverage, throughput, and availability.

With support for DVB-S2X extensions, WORK Microwave's DVB-S2X Broadcast Modulator provides operators with a future-proof platform that offers smaller roll-offs, advanced filtering, and higher modulation schemes, making it possible to achieve sizeable efficiency gains compared with proprietary systems.

Wideband Technology Demonstration

Transmission over wideband satellite enables operators to run links with less back off and higher power, increase multiplex efficiencies, and maximize throughput. Given the benefits of wideband technology, WORK Microwave will be demonstrating its single carrier wideband modulator and demodulator at IBC2016.

Single carrier operation mode is based on the DVB-S2X standard, allowing the most efficient statistical multiplexing of different services and single carrier transmission with guaranteed power efficiency for power-limited satellite amplifiers. WORK Microwave's solutions are ideal for next-generation high-speed IP-based broadcast and broadband access in Ka-, Q-, and V-band satellite systems with wideband transponders.

Frequency Converters

Modular and Compact Frequency Converters

WORK Microwave will showcase its modular and compact frequency converters at IBC2016, giving satellite operators the flexibility to choose which design approach best fits their specific needs and requirements.

The company's modular converter series is suited for higher frequency applications (i.e., Ku-, Ka, Q-, and V-bands). Featuring a modular architecture, it allows for greater flexibility in terms of customization.

WORK Microwave's integrated, compact frequency converter is a new cost-effective option for satellite operators, integrators, and teleports made possible by the latest advancements in RF chipsets. Designed specifically for operators using classic IF frequency bands, the compact version enables operators to support multiple simultaneous channels in one unit, saving significant rack space and costs.

Q-Band Synthesized Block Converter

As operators look to meet the growing consumer demand for high-bandwidth telecommunications and broadcast services, WORK Microwave's synthesized block converters meet all of their requirements, simplifying the transition from the Ku-band to Ka-band and onto the Q- and V-bands by ensuring they have the capacity to deliver terrestrial broadcast services like HDTV, 3DTV, and interactive gaming as well as high data rate digital communications and internet services for government and enterprise applications.

Relying on WORK Microwave's frequency converters, satellite operators and systems integrators can begin pre-migration testing to ensure effective use of the Q- and V-bands for optimal efficiency, understanding of the link budget at Q/V-band frequencies, and mitigation of the increased effects of rain fade, buildings, and foliage.

Compared with block converters that have fixed or switchable LO, WORK Microwave's offering includes a tunable LO with 100Hz step size. The frequency bandwidth can be selected by the operator to achieve low spurious emissions. These unique capabilities allow wideband frequency coverage with only one unit, whereas other approaches, i.e., fixed block converters, require several different block converter modules.

Redundancy Switch

Compact Redundancy Switch System 8:1

WORK Microwave's Redundancy Switch RSCC-8 system features a competitive price to performance ratio and compact 8:1 design that can be used for L-Band upconverters, downconverters, and modulators. Simple to use, the system can be controlled by satellite operators from the front panel of the controller box or remotely via RS-232, RS-422/485, or IP over Ethernet. When operating in automatic mode, an automatic switchover to a set of standby units is performed upon detection of an alarm generated by the active units. Operators can also choose to initiate a manual switchover to the standby units, if needed. Multiple power supplies and AC input connectors guarantee high availability of the system.

The system includes a 1HU controller box and a 1HU switch box. It is also available with integrated uplink power control.

Company Overview:

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.com)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages more than 30 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2/S2X equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Technologies division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite newsgathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

