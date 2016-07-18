Fun in the sun with AV Stumpfl at AED Summer Expo 2016

AED Display warmly welcomes customers to their Summer Expo 2016, where Austrian multimedia, control and screen experts AV Stumpfl® will be showing the Wings Engine Raw 8K media serving, award-winning Avio interactive solutions and their Fullwhite Curve and Varioclip screens. The event takes place from 18-20 July and 1-12 August at AED Display in Lint, Belgium.

At this specialised audiovisual business fair there will be a number of intensive workshops for even the most inexperienced novice.

Dave Vos at AED Display, said: “Guests will be brought up to speed with the latest technologies in these Summer Expo workshops. They will be advised and trained by specialists from the industry.”

The seminar for the Wings Engine Raw 4K will take place on July 20 with AV Stumpfl Media Server Training by Horst Damoser, Project Sales Manger at AV Stumpfl.

AV Stumpfl Certified Wings Basic Operator Training will be available on August 3rd and 4th, with the option of attending a BBQ and Belgian Beer tasting on the evening of August 4th.

“AED is providing the opportunity to learn but also to provide a great time to combine business and pleasure - enjoy a refreshing beverage and good food while networking in a relaxed atmosphere,” said Damoser.

And finally on August 5, AV Stumpfl will be offering Certified Wings Avio Advanced Training.

AED Display will present other commercial and training workshops, scheduled by different manufacturers throughout the Summer Expo 2016. Sign up now at: http://www.summerexpo.be.