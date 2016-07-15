Sonnet Technologies at IBC2016

IBC2016

NEW: Fusion(TM) Thunderbolt(TM) 3 PCIe(R) Flash Drive

This rugged, pocket-sized solid-state drive (SSD) storage device is capable of transferring data at speeds of over 2,100 MB/s, and is equipped with 512GB of flash storage. The Fusion(TM) flash drive is an ultra-fast alternative to portable SATA-based hard disk drives, SSD storage devices, and USB thumb drives. The new Fusion flash drive connects to any Windows(R) computer with a Thunderbolt(TM) 3 port via a user-replaceable captive 0.5-meter Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) cable. Measuring a compact 2.8 inches wide by 4.1 inches deep by 1.25 inches tall, the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe(R) Flash Drive features a fanless aluminum enclosure that enables silent operation. The device is bus-powered and so requires no power adapter.

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies Fusion(TM) Thunderbolt(TM) 3 PCIe(R) Flash Drive

NEW: Sonnet SF3 Series(TM) -- CFast(TM) 2.0 Pro Card Reader

Sonnet Technologies will unveil the first product in its new SF3 Series(TM) of Thunderbolt(TM) 3 pro media readers. The SF3 Series -- CFast(TM) 2.0 Card Reader features a 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 interface and dual CFast 2.0 card slots. These features enable the reader to ingest from both cards simultaneously at concurrent data transfer speeds up to 1,100 MB/s -- more than double the average ingest speed of USB 3 card readers. The compact SF3 Series -- CFast 2.0 Pro Card Reader is compact, features a rugged aluminum enclosure, and is bus-powered with no power adapter required.

Echo(TM) 15+ Thunderbolt(TM) 2 Dock -- New Configuration Option

Sonnet will show the Echo(TM) 15+ Thunderbolt(TM) 2 Dock, a fully featured docking station for computers with Thunderbolt ports. The Echo 15+ enables users to connect multiple devices to a central hub, and then connect to all of them with a single cable. The Echo 15+ features four USB 3.0 ports, two 6Gbps eSATA ports, one FireWire(R) 800 port, one Gigabit Ethernet port, two 3.5-mm audio inputs, two 3.5-mm audio outputs, and two Thunderbolt 2 interfaces, plus the space, mounting support, and 6Gbps interfaces for one or two internal SATA drives. The Echo 15+ includes the user's choice of an 8x DVD±RW drive, a Blu-ray(TM) BD-ROM/8x DVD±RW drive with Blu-ray player software for OS X(R), a 4x BD-R/8x DVD±RW Blu-ray burner drive, or a new low-cost model without an included optical drive (which can be added later) but with the option to mount an additional internal drive.

Image Caption: Sonnet Echo(TM) 15+ Thunderbolt(TM) 2 Dock

Company Quote:

"Blazing-fast Thunderbolt 3 data transfer solutions are beginning to make their appearance on the market, and Sonnet Technologies is leading the way. At IBC2016, we are looking forward to showing attendees our brand-new Thunderbolt 3 offerings that enable users to ingest, store, and manage 4K video content faster than ever before."

-- Greg LaPorte, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sonnet Technologies

Company Overview:

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM)-to-PCIe(R) card expansion systems; Thunderbolt adapters and docking stations, pro media readers; RAID storage systems; and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For nearly 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

