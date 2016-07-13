Barnfind Americas Names John McCluskey Director of Sales

Suwanee, GA — Barnfind Americas, the US presence for Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform, has named John McCluskey Director of Sales. A seasoned industry professional working within the broadcast and media industries for the past 20 years, McCluskey will focus on creating a strategic business development plan and expanding the company’s sales network.

“John brings an unparalleled level of strategic sales experience to Barnfind, as well as immense knowledge of the broadcast and media industries,” stated Sean Busby, president of Barnfind Americas. “What’s more, he has a real know-how when it comes to developing solid connections with customers and business partners. We are thrilled that he is joining our team, and that he will be bringing with him a high-level of professionalism and expertise to help us continue our growth in each of our key markets segments.”

Prior to joining Barnfind Americas, McCluskey served as Director of Sales for Nevion, a company that provides media transport solutions to broadcasters, telecom service providers, governmental agencies and other industries. McCluskey also served as West Region Account Manager at Tandberg Television; and spent six years with Miranda Technologies as the Western Region Sales Director where he was responsible for the overall sales management for 14 Western states. There, he successfully expanded sales into multiple new markets, such as medical and hospitality, casino and commercial AV. In each of his roles, McCluskey has been responsible for building sales and distribution channels throughout the western region.Now with Barnfind, he will help the company continue to expand its sales channel.

About Barnfind Americas

Barnfind Americas is the U.S.-based presence for the Norwegian manufacturer Barnfind Technologies. The company’s solutions offer unsurpassed functionality, usability, and reliability at a cost-effective point. Barnfind Americas provides flexible, innovative, multifunctional, signal-neutral transport platforms for a wide variety of media environments, including digital media service delivery in broadcast, cable, satellite, OTT, and telecoms applications.

Barnfind Technology’s award-winning products and solutions provide users with a sophisticated platform for converging digital media services compatible with all major industrial standards, ruggedized for reliability in even the most challenging environments, and optimized for low-energy operation. Greener efficiency, more intuitive usability, and intelligent design come together to make it simpler to manage complexity.

Barnfind Americas is the master distributor for Barnfind Technologies in North America, and it also offers integration, technical support, and repair services.

