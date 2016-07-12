Genelec and Vintage King to Hold L.A. and Nashville Listening Events

— Join Genelec at Vintage King L.A. on July 21 and Vintage King Nashville on July 28 to take part in these exclusive sessions —





NATICK, MA — Genelec, the leader in active monitoring technology for over 35 years, has teamed up with Vintage King Audio to create two unique listening opportunities with world-class engineers at VK’s Los Angeles and Nashville locations later this month.



On Thursday, July 21, GRAMMY®-winning engineer Jordan Young a.k.a DJ Swivel (Beyoncé / Jay-Z / The Chainsmokers) will be at Vintage King Los Angeles (1176 W Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90012) to discuss his experiences with monitoring setups for music recording and mixing. Young has utilized Genelec's 8351 SAM System in many different studio environments and will be talking about how they've become an asset to his music-making process.

The following week, on Thursday, July 28, GRAMMY-nominated engineer Jeff Balding will be at Vintage King Nashville (2826 Dogwood Pl., Nashville, TN 37204) to talk shop about his favorite monitoring setups for his studio space. Balding, who has worked with Faith Hill, LeAnn Rimes, Don Henley, Megadeth and more, has also been utilizing the new 8351 monitors and will be talking about their impact when used with Genelec's Loudspeaker Management System.

Those interested in attending either one of these special events should sign up at http://vintageking.com/blog/2016/06/genelec-events.

For more information on Genelec’s range of active monitoring solutions, please visit www.genelecusa.com/.

