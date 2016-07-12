Suitcase TV Packs for IBC 2016

IBC 2016, Stand 2.C10 – Suitcase TV Ltd, a leading broadcast IP-based technology developer, will showcase a range of award-winning, innovative, and cost-effective products on Stand 2.C10 at IBC 2016 from 9-13 September in Amsterdam.

At IBC 2016, Suitcase will feature MediaStor Archive, a 2016 IABM Game Changer Award finalist that is a flexible, secure, and scalable software-defined storage platform designed specifically for broadcast media operations. With 128 TB of storage available in a single 1RU chassis, the low-cost MediaStor Archive resolves the long-term media asset storage problem faced by so many.

Suitcase TV Technical Director David Atkins said, “We’re not your traditional broadcast manufacturer. We’re proud to be a major proponent of what some consider the disruptive advent of IP. Our firm belief is that IP is a more exciting and cost-effective approach and is already displacing traditional broadcast hardware, which suits us just fine, but we also recognise that SDI still has its place.”

To address those worlds, Suitcase will also feature iphrame Vision, a 2015 IABM Design & Innovation Award winner for Acquisition & Production that offers centralised production of outside broadcasts and other live events. The technology gives broadcasters the ability to generate greater amounts of quality content at a vastly reduced cost.

Both technologies have enjoyed very recent, highly successful deployments, details of which will be revealed at IBC.

Atkins adds, “We recognise that SDI is not going to evaporate overnight and that the two worlds must blend to some degree as the transition progresses. iphrame Vision is a perfect example of a solid bridge that links both standards for as long as they need to coexist.”

In September, Suitcase TV can be found at IBC 2016 on Stand 2.C10. For more information, visit www.suitcasetv.com, or to arrange a meeting at IBC, email IBC2016@suitcasetv.com.