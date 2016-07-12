Domo Broadcast extends concept of SDR at IBC 2016

IBC 2016, Stand: 1.F41: DTC, Domo Broadcast will demonstrate the latest advances for its new concept in electronic newsgathering and live production at IBC 2016.

After recently launching the SOLO7 OBTX modular camera back transmitter, Domo is now developing a module to interface directly within it, which will transform the already feature-rich radio into a class-leading ENG transmitter based on the company’s SOLO8 Software Defined Radio platform.

The new functionality that this radio will afford news broadcasters is second to none and will boast full SD and HD, including 1080p50/60 formats; IP encoding and streaming capabilities; traditional ASI COFDM; bi-directional IP over RF (Mesh); return IFB; plus 3G and 4G dongle support.

The new module in development on Domo’s proprietary IP software platform will provide full bi-directional communication and control from camera to studio, enabling production teams to move far more of the command, control, and creative functions back to the studio or OB truck.

According to Domo Broadcast Sales Director JP Delport, “This new module, developed specifically for newsgathering, will give news broadcasters new functionality that is second to none and we will showcase the beta design at IBC. We believe it will substantially reduce the costs of live newsgathering by greatly reducing the amount of technology needed to be carried into the field. We will demonstrate the concept, and solicit comment for finalising its development, during IBC.”

The new technology has already been successfully trialled in real-world applications, with on-going deployments planned right up to, and during, IBC.

At IBC, Domo will also feature its acclaimed SOLO7 OBTX, which boasts 1080p60 and 4:2:2 compression with integrated camera control.

It includes swappable RF (340MHz – 8.6GHz) modules and H.264/MPEG-4 AVC video encoding. The transmitter’s latency can range from 1s to an exceptionally low 10ms. Extended field performance is also possible due to the unit’s low power requirements.

Delport added, “Our established SOLO7 OBTX and SOLO8 SDR products are major steps forward in wireless communication, but they are only the beginning of a major new development initiative that will result in wireless technologies and applications that will usher in exciting new production options that have never before been seen, let alone contemplated.”